WHATMATTERS: Tax Day Reveals Difficult California Truths

Good morning, California. It’s Monday, April 18.

Many in financial straits

Today, as millions of Californians rush to file their tax returns and apply for tax credits, state lawmakers are returning to Sacramento from an 11-day spring recess — and preparing to resume negotiations over the best way to put money back in residents’ pockets.

The two events are interrelated: The amount of tax revenue collected by the state will help determine the size, form and scope of the financial relief on which Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators finally settle.

But Tax Day is also a reminder of the staggering divide between California’s haves and have-nots, which the state’s progressive tax structure brings out in stark relief: In 2019, the fewer than 100,000 Californians who earned at least $1 million paid about 40% of the state’s personal income taxes, according to data obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

By contrast, 77% of Californians who filed income tax returns that year reported an income of less than $100,000 — and 50% reported earnings below $50,000.

The financial precarity many Californians experience was highlighted in a new poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times:

64% of California voters said they pay too much in state and federal income taxes, up 10 percentage points from six years ago.

up 10 percentage points from six years ago. 42% of voters said they’re financially worse off than they were a year ago, double the 21% who said they were better off — the opposite of 2016, when about 48% of voters said they were financially better off than they were the prior year, nearly double the 25% who reported they were doing worse.

And even as California’s tight labor market helps some workers score higher wages — unions representing 47,000 grocery workers ratified a new contract Thursday that includes their biggest pay raises in decades — a whopping 8.5% year-over-year rise in the cost of goods is eating into those gains.

Unions representing workers ranging from classified employees in San Ysidro School District to California State University faculty say their wage increases don’t cover the cost of inflation.

Meanwhile, more than 8,000 Sutter Health employees are set to strike at more than a dozen Northern California facilities today to call for better health and safety standards.

Soaring inflation rates will make it harder for California to keep up the job gains it saw in March, said Michael Bernick, a former director of the state Employment Development Department and an attorney at Duane Morris.

The state’s jobless rate fell to 4.9% in March — down from a revised rate of 5.3% in February — as the state added 60,200 nonfarm payroll jobs, EDD announced Friday.

Newsom: EDD’s report “is more good news for California’s continued economic recovery, representing thousands of new opportunities for workers throughout the state.”

EDD’s report “is more good news for California’s continued economic recovery, representing thousands of new opportunities for workers throughout the state.” Bernick: “We’re likely to see a far greater slowdown in job growth throughout 2022 as the impacts of inflationary government spending begin to be felt.”

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 8,536,943 confirmed cases (+0.1% from previous day) and 88,907 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 74,133,081 vaccine doses, and 75.1% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

1. Housing: the root of CA’s problems

A city-sanctioned safe sleeping site in Civic Center in San Francisco on May 20, 2020. Photo by Yichuan Cao, Sipa USA via Reuters

Of course, you can’t talk about financial precarity in California without talking about the astronomically high cost of housing. Two weekend San Francisco Chronicle reports illuminate the extent to which housing underlies many of the state’s policy and political debates, such as:

Still, state officials continue to zero in on housing and homelessness:

But the challenges are persistent. San Francisco’s system for prioritizing housing for its most vulnerable homeless residents seems designed to fail, ProPublica reports. Orange County has an “unprecedented” amount of federal housing vouchers, but is struggling to find landlords willing to accept them. And homelessness has permeated Fresno, historically one of the most affordable places to live in California.

2. Dahle talks hot issues with CalMatters

State Sen. Brian Dahle, who’s running for California governor, answers questions from CalMatters reporters in Sacramento on April 5, 2022. Photo by Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

Never fear, CalMatters’ Voter Guide for the June 7 primary is almost here! This week, we’ll release our comprehensive, interactive, better-than-ever guide to all that you need to know for the quickly approaching election. And, as a sneak preview, here are five key takeaways from CalMatters’ 90-minute interview with GOP state Sen. Brian Dahle, the Lassen County farmer seeking to unseat Newsom. We’ll unveil our interviews with some other statewide candidates in the coming weeks.

One of Dahle’s pledges: to be much more accessible to lawmakers — both Democratic and Republican — than Newsom has been. “They’ll have more access to the horseshoe than they do now. … I will have every single legislator in my office when I’m governor and we will talk about their district and we will talk about the challenges and we will find places we can work together.”

Other election news you should know:

3. California crime updates

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg reads the names of the shooting victims during a vigil at Ali Youssefi Square on April 4, 2022. Photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo, Bay Area News Group

Smiley Martin, the highest-profile suspect named so far in connection with the April 3 Sacramento gang shootout that killed six and injured 12, was denied parole in 2021 because he posed “an unreasonable risk of violence to the community,” according to state prison documents filed in court Friday and viewed by the Sacramento Bee. According to the state Board of Parole Hearings filing, Martin committed battery on another inmate and “engaged in criminal activity” while in prison, and “has demonstrated ongoing criminal thinking and behavior … despite prior incarceration and rehabilitative attempts.”

The documents raise further questions as how Martin was able to accumulate enough good conduct and post-sentencing credits to spend just four years in prison despite a 10-year sentence.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office is now seeking to block Martin from being released on bail once he’s out of the hospital — where he’s being treated for gunshot wounds — and booked into jail.

New court filings from Schubert’s office also say Martin used a fully automatic weapon to fire 28 rounds of ammunition during the shootout, and say three of the six people killed were affiliated with local gangs.

In other criminal justice news:

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: The California politician most responsible for allowing violent felons to serve only portions of their prison sentences: former Gov. Jerry Brown.

California must prioritize people over parking: State lawmakers should pass Assembly Bill 2097, which would help create more affordable housing by eliminating parking requirements in areas with access to good public transit, argues San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

