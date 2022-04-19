$4B ‘Gigafactory’ Announced for Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A new company named Statevolt has announced it will build a $4 billion “gigafactory,” which produces lithium-ion batteries, in Imperial County with its supplies of lithium coming from Controlled Thermal Resources, according to a press release issued on Tuesday, April 19.

Statevolt, founded by Swedish entrepreneur Lars Carlstrom, is developing a similar gigafactory in Scarmagno, Italy under the name, Italvolt.

The facility will reportedly employ up to 2,500 people and will have a battery production capacity of 54 gigawatt hours, serving around 650,000 electric vehicles a year at full capacity, according to the press release.

“Today, we face a significant shortage in the amount of lithium that is required to meet the demand for electric vehicles. We are pioneering a new, hyper-local business model, which prioritizes sustainability and resilience in the supply chain to solve this issue,” Carlstrom stated in the press release.

“More importantly, we believe this model will offer Statevolt a significant advantage in producing lithium-ion batteries at scale, to meet booming consumer demand and create good-paying, highly skilled jobs,” he continued.

To launch the new facility, Carlstrom and Statevolt has also signed a Letter of Intent with Controlled Thermal Resources. Under the terms of the LOI, CTR will deliver sustainable lithium and geothermal power from the company’s to-be constructed Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power development.

Statevolt is currently undertaking due diligence to determine the best location on which to build its facility.

Renderings of Italvolt’s proposed gigafactory/battery-production facility to be built in Scarmagno, Italy are shown. Italvolt’s CEO, Lars Carlstrom, has announced a similar but larger facility for Imperial County. | COURTESY IMAGES

Carlstrom, and the newly formed Statevolt team, will harness previous learnings in gigafactory design and engineering, to accelerate the construction process and create an industry-leading facility, the release states.

CTR’s leadership team, having constructed and managed geothermal operations in the Imperial Valley region for more than 30 years, are uniquely positioned to provide Statevolt with strong regional experience and technical knowledge to optimize Statevolt’s commitment to deliver the highest standards of sustainability.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with CTR and its industry-leading, and highly specialized approach to sustainable lithium production and development. Together, through the construction and development of Statevolt, we will support the nation’s energy transition while retaining a keen focus on low-cost, sustainable battery manufacture,” Carlstrom stated.

Statevolt’s planned partnership with CTR brings a new, “hyper-local” sustainable business model for lithium-ion battery development in the U.S. The arrangement is one of the first of its kind in the world and will see the business source its key feedstock, lithium, and its power from local resources, in order to minimize the environmental impact of production and build a more sustainable and secure supply chain.

“CTR is absolutely delighted to further our relationship with Statevolt. We applaud Lars and his team for taking a proactive approach to ensure the company’s future lithium supply, while also consciously seeking out the cleanest lithium and power available for Statevolt’s first U.S. Gigafactory,” CTR CEO Rod Colwell stated in the press release.

The Letter of Intent between Statevolt and CTR is built on the two companies’ shared commitment to support the energy transition in California and the U.S. global lithium demand for EVs and storage which is forecast to reach 383 kilotons by 2030. Following the Biden Administration’s target to ensure that half of automotive sales are EVs by 2030, the rapid development of batteries and supply chain resilience is crucial to meet consumer demand, in the near-to-medium term.

“The development of lithium-ion batteries is crucial for the U.S. to meet its goals to transition to Net Zero. Statevolt is proud to begin its journey to develop U.S. expertise and production of lithium-ion batteries, as we look to serve this critical market,” Carlstrom stated.