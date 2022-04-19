EL CENTRO — Holtville High senior Lesly Guadalupe Plascencia’s road to winning the annual county migrant speech competition was a difficult one in ways should could not have imagined.

The 17-year-old Lesly has taken part in the county’s competition since she was in fourth grade. She had a history of taking second or third in the competition for several years, so her goal to win first in the competitive 12th-grade speech category was not an unrealistic one.

But her health threatened that goal.

“I didn’t really want to present in my wheelchair. I more prefer to stand up because I feel that is more empowering,” Lesly said the night of April 11.

That night she stood to accept a $1,000 scholarship from long-time migrant speech and debate judge and former migrant student himself, Imperial County Superior Court Judge Marco Nuñez.

Lesly was presented the scholarship at the Imperial County Office of Education’s monthly board meeting for being a winner at ICOE’s April 2 Migrant Education Speech and Debate Competition at Heber Elementary School.

“It was one of the most amazing moments in my life so far,” said Lesly on her speech win. “But I was determined to win; I think that’s one of the biggest things that helped me. And after surgery, I told myself never give up, because dreams come true and this year you are going to make one of your dreams true.”

Lesly Guadalupe Plascencia (left), 17, a senior at Holtville High School, receives a $1,000 scholarship from Superior Court Judge Marco Nuñez for winning the 12th-grade Migrant Education speech competition. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

During the second week of school in September, Lesly woke up unable to stand properly. She was hurried to the hospital where they found she had three discs pushing on her spinal cord. Surgery was recommended right away, though Lesly wanted to wait. But the doctors gave her an ultimatum of sorts: Wait, and she would be paralyzed.

What followed the surgery was months of therapy and time in a wheelchair. Her grades and mental health suffered during this time, but her teachers, family, and counselors helped her pull through and get her grades up.

Still with her intense physical therapy schedule and being stuck in a wheelchair most of the time, Lesly really wasn’t sure if she would have the time to prepare for or even wanted to participate in this year’s speech and debate.

But she was determined to do it, and in the end came away with it all with wins in both the prepared and the extemporaneous speeches plus the scholarship.

Lesly credits her teacher, Mr. Smith, with helping her research and write her prepared speech. As for the extemporaneous speech, which is a spontaneous speech based on a single topic, Lesly went in with only a few prepared bullet notes but ended up just speaking and “feeling like she was singing a song out of nowhere.” She didn’t think she would win that one.

Lesly is a veteran of the competition, coming from a family who pushes their children to take part in every part of the Holtville migrant education program. Like many migrant students, her household was a Spanish-speaking one, where her parents were out working in the fields or other jobs and she was the middle child of three children.

She struggled learning English, but credits her teachers and counselors for helping her push through and learn.

Seventeen-year-old Lesly Guadalupe Plascencia (center in black and white shirt), a senior at Holtville High School, stands with family and Imperial County Office of Education officials on April 11 after receiving a $1,000 scholarship from Superior Court Judge Marco Nuñez for winning the 12th-grade Migrant Education speech competition. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Speech and Debate: An Local Tradition

A former migrant student herself, Dr. Sandra Kofford took over ICOE’s Migrant Education Program some 14 years. She said the program helps push migrant students toward college and give them a look into the world of higher education.

The Speech and Debate Competition has been a part of the program for years, a way to teach children communication, research, and public-speaking skills as well as empowers the students like Lesly.

Students from around the Imperial Valley compete in prepared speech and extemporaneous speech with various topics ranging from “What animal would you want to be?” to “Should college be free?” The debates are only for the middle school and high school, where teams of four or five go head-to-head in a verbal sparring match.

This year’s debate winners were Central Union High School’s Team 1 coming out on top in the high school tournament and Meadows Union School District taking first in the middle school competition.

Unlike other counties, the competition is open to children as early as fourth grade. Kofford said she does this to ensure that by the time they are 12th graders, the students have communication and public-speaking skills.

“It’s something academic that the kids enjoy to be a part of,” Kofford said recently. “At first it is hard to get the kids engaged in it, but once they get engaged, they want to continue doing it.”

There have been many Imperial County students the likes of Lesly who have gone on to go to the state competition and have always come back with awards and trophies, Kofford said. Four years ago, she said, county students brought back the most awards in the entire competition.

Judge Nuñez is a product of migrant programs and participated in speech and debate, and has made good on his promise to give back to the program. He has done that by being a competition judge for many years and by starting the $1,000 scholarship to the first-place winner of the prepared speech category in 2021.

“I’m happy to do it. I’ve been involved in the tournament for … I’ve stopped counting the years, it’s just one of my passions and I take part every single year,” Nuñez said. “I’m inspired and just floored by how amazing the students are. They just get better and better every year.”

Last year the competition was online only due to COVID restrictions, but this year it was fully in person and Kofford could see the difference. The students’ faces were alight with eagerness and the building was packed for the ceremony with families. Keynote speaker for the event was attorney Nadia Bermudez, who gave students words of encouragement, saying that it’s OK to be nervous to speak but to not let it stop them from speaking out.

“The kids were so happy to be there for a moment like that,” Kofford said. “I saw a lot of joy, and a lot of pride, a lot of anxiety to win an award like that.”