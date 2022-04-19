Imperial County Farm Bureau represents approximately 500 agriculture members as well as about 150 associate members who aren’t directly involved in agriculture but support it. We are a non-government, non-profit, voluntary membership organization.

Our purpose is to protect and promote agricultural interests in Imperial County as well as the state and nation through public relations, education, and advocacy in order to support the economic advancement of agriculture balanced with appropriate management of natural resources.

Many times, this starts with advocacy through our elected officials. The policy put in place greatly impacts family farms and agricultural businesses.

Today more than ever, the industry faces local, state, and federal policy challenges making it more and more difficult to farm the food that feeds us. It is ICFB’s priority to make sure agriculture has a voice and we continue to protect our farmers, farm employees, and our food source.

In efforts to continue our mission, at the monthly Imperial County Farm Bureau board meeting held on April 11, the Board of Directors voted to endorse seven local candidates. These candidates took the time to go through ICFB’s endorsement process and fulfill all requirements necessary to qualify them for a possible endorsement.

Imperial County Farm Bureau’s endorsement policy has very stringent guidelines and we take endorsements for political candidates very seriously. There is a tremendous amount of work and vetting that goes in to the process.

With that, Imperial County Farm Bureau proudly endorses the following candidates for the June 7 Primary Election:

Andrew Arevalo – IID Director Division 1

Gina Dockstader – IID Director Division 3

Karin Eugenio – IID Director Division 5

John Hawk – County Board of Supervisors District 5

Ricardo Avila – Imperial County Assessor

Fred Miramontes – Imperial County Sheriff

Jeff Jones – Imperial County Superior Court Judge Seat 2

We would like to wish all of our local candidates the best in their campaigns