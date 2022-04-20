EL CENTRO — In his first Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting, new County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa witnessed the approval of a funding agreement for an alleyway paving project Figueroa spearheaded in his previous position as Calexico’s city manager.

The county board, without discussion, unanimously approved the funding agreement between the county Air Pollution Control District and the city of Calexico for $3,350,371 from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Target Airshed Grant program, which aims to reduce air pollution emissions in the nation’s most polluted areas.

This project will see 3.46 miles of alley ways paved in Calexico, designed to reduce air pollution by eliminating the dust and pollutants brought up by vehicles driving through the dirt alleys and some unpaved roadways.

At first glance, this may seem like a standard paving project, but the unique partnership created between the Air Pollution Control Board and Calexico, which Figueroa developed on behalf of the city, was instrumental in securing federal funding for this project.

“I know you worked hard on this … I look forward to this being replicated in all seven of our cities,” District 1 Supervisor and board Chair Jesus Escobar said at the Tuesday, April 19 board meeting.

Administrative Analyst Marco Perrone for the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District presented an alleyway paving project to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Tuesday, April 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

These inhalable pollutants, referred to as particulate matter by the EPA, are the source of many health issues, causing upper respiratory issues like asthma and emphysema, and have been found to be one of the leading causes of cancer.

Air Pollution District Control Officer Matt Dessert and Administrative Analyst Marco Perrone presented the project to the county board. During their presentation they estimated that the paving of the alleyways will eliminate 170 tons of particulate matter that is 10 micrometers and smaller (known as PM 10), with 17.22 tons of that being extremely fine matter of 2.5 micrometers and smaller (PM 2.5).

“It’s a really noble goal … (paving the alleyways) results in the greatest amount of emission reductions possible, greater than that which will be achieved through the application of chemical soil stabilizers,” Perrone said.

Perrone said locations for the paving to occur was determined by the city of Calexico, not the APCD.

Twenty-two alleys will be done in two phases, listed as the “East” and “Downtown” zones. A third will include 16 alleys in the “West” zone. This according to the Calexico Planning Department from a list released in December.

After the conclusion of the vote, Figueroa thanked the staff at the Air Pollution Control District and his former staff in the city of Calexico for all their hard work in developing this project, saying that this project was moving the needle in the right direction for air quality not only in Calexico, but for all of Imperial County.

Figueroa added that he looked forward to these same partnerships with the other cities as well, which will begin with another grant won by the city of El Centro through another partnership with the Air Pollution Control District.

“(Partnerships) is something that can be replicated throughout the rest of the county, and that’s something that has to be very clear. This project can be the poster child of how a partnership can get done with a local jurisdiction,” Figueroa said.

Board Appoints Two to Air Pollution Control District Board

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint two of the recently vacated seats on the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District board to Brawley resident Eric Reyes and Calexico resident Kristian Michelle Salgado.

Salgado holds a master’s degree in social science, environment and community from Humboldt State University and is one of the co-founders for the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. She is also working as a Farm Smart agricultural community education specialist at the University of California Cooperative Extension in Holtville.

“As the only female applicant, I feel like it’s important to appoint Kristian to the board to help guarantee equity with in it,” Escobar said.

Reyes is a former Calexico High School teacher turned public advocate, with 25 years of experience in community engagement, social economic, and environmental issues. In 2019, Reyes organized and became executive director for Los Amigos de la Comunidad IV, a Brawley-based charity group dedicated to community service.

Reyes is also currently employed by the Farmworker Institute of Education And Leadership Development, another locally based nonprofit which aims to improve the lives of farmworkers and immigrants through education, employment opportunities, and self-sufficiency.

Should Salgado or Reyes be unable to fulfill the role for which they have been appointed, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will place an alternate, the final applicant Michael Taylor, into the position.

There are five seats in total for the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board, and each of those seats are held for a term of three years, with appointment dates staggered over the three years to limit the number of vacant seats at any given time.

Neither Reyes or Salgado were present at the time of the vote.