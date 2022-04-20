Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: April 12-19

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from April 12 through April 19.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

5:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Andre Road and Brandt Road near Brawley for a two-vehicle traffic collision involving an overturned pickup with occupants stuck inside.

8:42 a.m.: Deputies responded to a fire alarm at a residence on Scott Drive in Desert Shores and found smoke coming from the rear of the building.

4:55 p.m.: A subject near Ocotillo reported finding two possibly human bones.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

5:35 a.m.: A subject on Second Avenue in Bard reported hearing multiple shots fired in the area.

1:59 p.m.: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department advised Imperial County deputies that a vehicle stolen from Avis car rentals in Palm Springs was being tracked by the rental company and was about to enter Imperial County.

7:52 p.m.: A female subject called deputies from Silver Sands RV Park in Salton City to report that a male subject had pointed a 9mm handgun at her and told her to get off the property while she was out looking for her dog.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

12:59 a.m.: A female subject called 911 from East Jesus in Slab City to report that a male subject had jumped into her trailer through a window and couldn’t get out. The caller reported that the male subject appeared to be under the influence.

2:27 a.m.: A motorcycle collided with a deputy’s patrol unit in the area of Dogwood Road and Heber Road near Heber.

3:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a trailer fire at Slab City.

3:04 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a haystack fire a half-mile west of Holtville on Townsend Road. The fire was determined to have been a possible arson.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

6:19 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a dead body in a canal near Brock Research Station north of Interstate 8 in the Winterhaven area.

1:04 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover accident at the Osborne Overlook at the Glamis Sand Dunes involving one victim who was reportedly unresponsive and bleeding heavily.

10:24 p.m.: A female resident of East Main Street in Heber called 911 to report an unknown male subject inside her home. She advised that she no longer had visual contact with the suspect and was outside the residence with her aunt.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

5:40 p.m.: A resident of Imperial Avenue in Salton City reported that a subject inside his residence hit him in the head with a metal object.

7:47 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a large haystack fire two miles east of Holtville on Evan Hewes Highway.

9:10 p.m.: Federal aviation officials at the Los Angeles Air Traffic Control Center reported that an aircraft had been struck by several green lasers coming from the area of Bowker Road and East Cornell Road near Heber. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to find any suspicious activity.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

12:36 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a brush fire in the 400 block of Quechuan Drive in Winterhaven.

1:37 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at the intersection of Marina Road and Sea Mist Avenue in Salton City involving a 60- to 70-year-old female victim trapped in the vehicle.

10:53 p.m.: A resident of North Marina Road in Salton City reported seeing orange glow and possible smoke coming from a structure in the area.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

1:50 a.m.: Bureau of Land Management requested assistance from deputies with a traffic stop involving two felons with firearms near Senator’s Wash in Winterhaven.

6:16 p.m.: A subject called deputies from the 2000 block of Country Club Drive in Holtville to report that her boss continuously sexually harasses her and shows her pictures of male and female genitalia.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

4:25 p.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Seventh Street and Towland Road after a white sedan ran into a stop sign. The collision caused moderate damages to the vehicle.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

4:30 p.m.: An Ash Avenue resident called deputies to report that a neighbor was refusing to give her child’s ball back and flipped her off. The caller advised that she has been having issues with the neighbor.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

6:49 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 700 block of East Fifth Street after a driver in a tan Toyota Corolla crashed into a barrier post.