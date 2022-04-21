CALEXICO — Calexico High School’s advanced auto shop class has been on cutting edge of preparing for a future in mechanics and engineering, one way has been to build a state-of-the-art electric vehicle.

The advanced auto shop students have been the primary builders of the vehicle, spending the majority of the 2021-2022 school year so far constructing it, granting students the opportunity to work on what will be ubiquitous technology in the near future in an effort to draw more students into the automotive industry.

This tactic seems to have paid off for Calexico High School, since several of the seniors in the class are planning on pursuing a career in the automotive industry.

MARCIE LANDEROS VIDEO

“I love working on cars … I had never gotten to work on a car before this class. I was raised by my mother, so I only knew what she taught me,” 18-year-old senior Alejandra Palomino said during an interview with several classmates recently.

Palomino, the only female in the class, plans to move forward with a career in automotive mechanics. She, along with a few other members of her class, have already been accepted to the Universal Technology Institute in the fall.

Calexico’s auto shop class is one of the Career Technical Education programs offered at public schools. CTE classes are multiyear sequence of courses which integrates core academic knowledge with professional knowledge to prepare students for postsecondary education and careers. Class subjects can range from traditional auto shop or wood shop classes to classes in things like culinary arts or graphic design.

To this end, Calexico High School provided funds to purchase the electric vehicle kit to help students become familiar with the newer electric vehicles, which have been growing more popular in recent years.

“We initially bought the (electric vehicle) kit before the pandemic, but before we couldn’t start working on them because everything shut down … It was really fun and exciting to accomplish it and get it on the road,” said Keith Fisher, the auto shop instructor.

The school’s investment in this educational aid could not have happened at a better time, given Imperial County’s investment in Lithium Valley, an industry intended to develop around the mining of lithium to build lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs).

Keith Fisher, Calexico High School’s auto shop instructor, demonstrates how to turn on and off their newly built electric vehicle on April 8. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Nearly every major automaker in the world is rolling out fleets of EVs in the next couple of years.

The three-wheeled EV Calexico students have built looks more like a dune buggy than a traditional car, consisting of two seats inside a black and Bulldogs garnet-colored roll cage that lacks a proper door. Instead, passengers climb in through where a window normally would be.

Nevertheless, the EV is street legal, with a top speed of 55 miles an hour. The vehicle doesn’t use a key, instead using a switch to start and shut down. As a safety precaution, the vehicle is equipped with a large red emergency stop button that cuts power to the engine, thereby stopping the car, with a similar button underneath the hood of the vehicle in the event of an accident.

The EV runs on 72 volts, about 40 more volts than the human body can handle, which begins in a battery at the front of the vehicle. The power is then directed to the back of the car, where the motor itself is located.

“We had to take a lot of care when we worked on it … We used protective gear like rubber gloves to keep everyone safe,” said Juan Cisneros, a 17-year-old senior in the class.

Much like Palomino, Juan plans to continue his career in the automotive field, though he is more interested in studying engineering rather than traditional mechanic work. Juan has been accepted to four universities already, though he said he is leaning toward Cal Poly Pomona, since it has such a strong engineering program.

While students have had the opportunity to test drive the electric vehicle from the safety of the auto shop and in the staff parking lot, Career Technical Education facilitator Jose Jaime was the first to be able to test drive it on public streets.

Taking a tour around the school, Jaime drove around the inside of the staff parking lot, then around the school and into the student lot before returning the vehicle to the students.

“I am so proud of these students and all they’ve accomplished this year … It’s great to provide them with opportunities to stay on the cutting edge of technology,” Jaime said during the drive.

Additional Opportunities Provided to Auto Shop Students

In an effort to get Calexico High School’s students career and trade school ready, Snap-On Inc. provided the auto shop program the means to be able to get their students professionally certified on auto mechanic equipment within their own classroom.

Snap-On, an American high-end tool manufacturer, donated the equipment to the auto shop which allowed for students to complete the certification in-house.

Students Juan and Palomino have taken advantage of this opportunity to better prepare for their continuing education, with Juan becoming certified on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems and Palomino becoming certified as a PRO-CUT Matching Master Technician.

“Having these tool here so the students can get certified has been really great. We are so happy we can provide students the chance to become a little more career ready before they leave us,” auto shop instructor Fisher said.