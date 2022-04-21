en English
The Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138 donated Easter gift baskets to veterans residing at the Sonrisa Villa assisted living facility on Friday, April 15. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF KAREN GIBBS
Legion Auxiliary Donates Easter Baskets to Veterans

HOLTVILLE — Several veterans residing at the Sonrisa Villa assisted living facility were recently gifted Easter baskets courtesy of the Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138.

Auxiliary members visited the facility during the veterans’ lunch time to deliver the baskets on Friday, April 15. The gift baskets also contained chocolate Easter bunnies that were donated by Sun Community Federal Credit Union.

The auxiliary also brought ice to share with all of the facility’s residents during its visit, as well.

