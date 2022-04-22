CALIPATRIA — Often, those who find themselves in the midst of a historical undertaking are unaware of the significance of the moment.

Such a scenario could apply to the Imperial Valley, where the anticipated development of its lithium resources should be considered nothing less than history in the making, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

But rather than simply bearing witness to the hoped-for transformation, the Valley’s residents have a unique opportunity to shape the ultimate outcome of lithium’s projected economic boom.

“There are thousands of pages (of history) to be written and we all hold a pen,” Granholm told dozens of stakeholders who joined her for a so-called listening session in Calipatria on Wednesday, April 20.

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

This was a busy week for lithium-related news. In addition to Granholm’s visit, an announcement came on Tuesday morning, April 19 that a company known as Statevolt would be developing a $4 billion “gigafactory” in Imperial County that would build lithium-ion batteries and reportedly employ up to 2,500 people at full capacity.

That was followed by another stakeholders’ meeting put on by the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. on Thursday, April 21, where Statevolt developer and Chief Executive Officer Lars Carlstrom was in attendance.

The Calipatria listening session was meant to provide Granholm with firsthand information about the concerns and expectations that community members have about the potential impact lithium extraction in the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resources Area will have on its surrounding communities.

The figurative pen that Granholm said local residents have is a major component of the Biden Administration’s push to not only secure critical minerals domestically, but also ensure that such resource development doesn’t burden disadvantaged communities with additional environmental and public health concerns while others reap the profits.

“We don’t want to see a resource developed by outsiders coming in, extracting and going away,” Granholm said during her opening remarks at the listening session held at Calipatria High School.

Her local appearance came at the urging of President Joe Biden, who floated the suggestion during a virtual roundtable discussion he hosted from the White House in February about planned investments in domestic mineral production that are critical for modern technologies like electric vehicles and lithium batteries.

The Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resources Area is one of the world’s largest known reserves of lithium, which is used in electrical vehicle batteries. The reserve is estimated to contain the equivalent of 600,000 tons of lithium production capacity every year. That figure is twice as much as the total global lithium production in 2020, a local official has said.

“You have this thing that very few places in the country have, you have it just in vast volumes,” Granholm said at the close of the nearly two-hour listening session.

The event was organized with the assistance of Congressman Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, who was present, and Congressman Juan Vargas, D-Chula Vista, who was not. Members of the president’s National Economic Council were also in attendance, as were state officials.

Participants in the event included Calipatria city and elected officials, members of the Calipatria Unified School District, Campesinos Unidos, Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and various community-based organizations.

The listening session allowed for the diverse group of individuals and entities to air their concerns about potential health and environmental impacts, as well as anticipated employment and educational opportunities.

One dominant theme to emerge among local stakeholders was their collective desire to have the Valley benefit from equitable lithium development plans that are more receptive to the longstanding needs of its disadvantaged communities than outside entities.

“This county has been serving the needs of metropolitan California for many years and we do not want to see that happen again,” District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley said.

Kelley, who is vice chair of the state’s Lithium Valley Commission, said that one way to prevent such an outcome is for federal and state officials to support the county Board of Supervisors’ recently approved Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan.

Congressman Raul Ruiz (second from left), D-Palm Desert, speaks about the importance of community engagement with the region’s lithium industry development at a listening session with U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at Calipatria High School on Wednesday, April 20. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Among other things, that plan calls for a $100 million investment from the state of California to develop a local Cal Poly campus extension to educate students on lithium, geothermal, and rare minerals extraction.

Additionally, the county will request $50 million from the federal government to repair and improve local road and bridge infrastructure where lithium and rare minerals are being extracted, as well as $1 billion to develop related railway infrastructure.

“We don’t look at the Salton Sea as a burden, we look it as an opportunity,” Kelley told Granholm. “We try to encourage the community here to look at it the same way.”

He also encouraged Secretary Granholm to encourage her fellow cabinet secretaries to visit the Imperial Valley for similar listening sessions. Later in the session, Granholm indicated that such a response from the federal government might be in order.

“I feel like there’s so many members of the cabinet that we got to get here,” she said. “There’s a whole suite of people who should see and hear what I have heard today.”

Some of the feedback she received highlighted the Valley’s health disparities, which many attributed to the historical lack of investment in the Valley and which the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare.

The Valley’s high rate of asthma was a particular concern, as was the Imperial and Mexicali valley’s air pollution, which requires the involvement of the federal government to properly address, said Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle.

“It’s important to begin to heal, to right the wrongs of the past,” Olmedo told Granholm.

Congressman Ruiz said that future lithium development projects that result in private companies earning record profits should also help alleviate the longstanding environmental and health concerns of the Imperial and Coachella valleys, and in particular communities that are closest to the Salton Sea.

“This for me is personal,” Ruiz told those gathered. “This for me is what I believe why God put me on this earth as a physician and a resident of our desert. Equity means making sure that the majority of your resources are going to the communities who need them the most.”

As part of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, 40 percent of the monies the federal government will expend related to lithium batteries and critical minerals will be dedicated for rural communities that have suffered from historical inequities, Secretary Granholm said.

Lithium production remains fairly limited in the United States and what is extracted domestically is typically shipped to China for the manufacture of batteries.

The Department of Energy also is scheduled to soon announce a funding opportunity for the processing of lithium for battery manufacturing. And by end of the year, it plans to issue funding opportunities for mineral recycling initiatives, Granholm said after the listening session during an interview.

All told, some $60 million will be made available on an annual basis to support mineral recycling initiatives as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“The bottom line is we are incentivizing the reuse of the materials in batteries so that we can create a whole circular economy around battery production,” Granholm said.

She also said that the region could benefit from a whole economic cluster built around the life cycle of the lithium battery, from the extraction of the mineral, to its manufacture in a battery, and eventually to its recycling.

IVEDC Meeting Reveals More on Statevolt

Such an outcome took a step closer to reality earlier in the week when Statevolt announced that it would build a $4 billion, 54-gigawatt-hour gigafactory that is said to employ up to 2,500 people and serve around 650,000 electric vehicles a year at full capacity, according to a company press release.

Statevolt has entered into an agreement to get the lithium for the lithium-ion batteries it will produce from Controlled Thermal Resources’ Hell’s Kitchen geothermal and mineral extraction facilities in Niland.

Lars Carlstrom, chief executive officer of Statevolt, a “gigafactory” planned for Imperial County, spoke about his lithium-ion battery plant during an Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. stakeholders meeting on lithium at Imperial Valley College on Thursday, April 21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The IVEDC meeting held at Imperial Valley College on Thursday featured the chief executive officers of both Statevolt and Controlled Thermal Resources, Lars Carlstrom and Rod Colwell, respectively.

It was revealed during Colwell’s presentation that Statevolt’s gigafactory would be developed within hundreds of yards of the Hell’s Kitchen projects near the shores of the southeastern end of the Salton Sea.

CEO Carlstrom introduced himself to stakeholders at the meeting. He is also the CEO of Italvolt, another planned (but slightly smaller) gigafactory in Scarmagno, Italy.

At 54 GWh, Statevolt would be among the largest gigafactories in the United States, he told those at the IVEDC meeting.

There are several gigafactories already producing batteries throughout the world, but just a few in the United States, mostly associated with Tesla, which opened one just two weeks ago in Texas.

Rod Colwell, chief executive officer of Controlled Thermal Resources, gives an update on his company’s Hell’s Kitchen geothermal and mineral extraction facility under development at the Salton Sea during an Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. stakeholders meeting on lithium at Imperial Valley College on Thursday, April 21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

More than 13 gigafactories are in stages of development for the United States, according to Department of Energy stats from late 2021.

During Carlstrom’s presentation, he said the facility would be 3.2 million square feet of production space, and indicated the market is ripe the development of such a facility as the battery market for electric vehicles is undersupplied by more than 200 GWh in battery capacity by 2030. Battery demand is expected to reach more than 560 GWh by that time.

A timeline for Statevolt was shared by Carlstrom, with 2022 set for site selection and plant design, construction occurring in 2023 and 2024, production beginning in 2025 and the company scaling up to capacity in 2026.

In addition to Colwell and Carlstrom, other speakers at IVEDC’s event included Supervisor Ryan Kelley, who spoke about the county’s Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan, and Efrain Silva, IVC dean of workforce and economic development, who addressed workforce demand.