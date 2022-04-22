EL CENTRO — Candidates vying for the Division 3 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors struck a collegial tone at the candidate forum organized by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Wednesday, April 20.

The candidates — Don Campbell, Ramon Castro, Gina Dockstader and Maria Nava-Froelich — answered questions about water, power and economic development in the Northend.

The IID is the most powerful agency in Imperial County. It provides water and power to virtually all of Imperial County, and electricity to part of the Coachella Valley. It is entitled to the largest allotment of water from the Colorado River, which is the lifeblood for the Imperial Valley’s $2 billion agricultural economy.

Whoever wins the June 7 primary election has big shoes to fill. IID board President Jim Hanks has held the seat since 2006, and is arguably the agency’s most influential director. Hanks is not seeking reelection, and his successor will have to get up to speed quickly.

IID’s Division 3 has some of the most economically disadvantaged communities in the Imperial Valley, including parts of Brawley, Calipatria and Niland.

However, the Northend could be on the cusp of an economic boom. The pockets of hot brine below the Salton Sea, which power the geothermal wells on the surface, are believed to hold more than enough lithium to meet domestic demand from electric vehicle companies and battery manufacturers. The federal and state governments have announced numerous commitments to “Lithium Valley,” and the IID, which owns thousands of acres of land at the Salton Sea, stands to earn millions of dollars from mineral royalties.

Don Campbell participates in the candidate forum for the Division 3 seat of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Wednesday, April 20. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

As well, The IID is preparing to renegotiate key water management guidelines as the Colorado River experiences its 22nd year of drought. The Drought Contingency Plan, which the IID signed with other Colorado River water users, expires in 2026.

All four of the candidates said they would fight to preserve the IID’s water rights and energy balancing authority, and conduct themselves with civility and decorum that many feel the current board is lacking.

Maria Nava-Froelich began with a brief rundown of her career in public service to the Northend. She was born in Brawley, lived in Niland, and has called Calipatria home for the last 18 years. She currently serves on the Calipatria City Council as a mayor pro tem.

“Together, with my experience in finance, budgets, audits and planning, we can establish an honest, transparent government and work collaboratively with the county, community and our leadership to reach common goals,” she said.

“We can promote positive economic development, improve air quality, support clean renewable energy, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and lithium projects. Support education, farming, and growth in Imperial County,” Nava-Froelich continued.

Don Campbell said he was born in Calexico, lived his entire life in the Imperial Valley, and does not take the community for granted. He served for 12 years on the Brawley City Council, represented the area on the Southern California Association of Governments, the Local Area Formation Commission and the Imperial County civil grand jury.

“I’ve worked at the IID for 47 years. I know the ins and outs of the IID. I understand the tough fight it is to work and try to protect our water rights, our balancing authority. And to understand that legislators are looking at us,” he said. “Our water is the lifeblood of this Valley. And for them to come after it every day, we have to make sure that we’re at the table to fight for that.”

Gina Dockstader said she was a fourth-generation agri-business woman from Niland and Calipatria. Her parents, Rick and Lori Young, live in Brawley. Her great-grandfather, Bill Young, served as IID’s Division 3 director from 1933 to 1940. She graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in public relations, and minors in business management and Spanish. She owns D&G Farms and is co-owner of Doc’s Organics.

Ramon Castro participates in the candidate forum for the Division 3 seat of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Wednesday, April 20. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“I’m running for IID District 3 because I care. I believe the next few years will be challenging to our district. I believe strong business skills will be crucial for upcoming deadlines, the need for our family and friends to be able to afford the energy rates are important. The need to keep our water available for our employers, farmers and infrastructure is crucial. I’m running so I can continue to farm, so that my son can continue to farm, so the Valley will not lose its precious resources,” she said.

Ramon Castro, an electrician and Brawley City Council member, arrived nearly 30 minutes late, which cost him the opportunity to introduce himself and his platform, and to answer two questions. Castro is most widely known locally — and nationally — for his walk across the border that started on the beach in San Diego on June 28 and ended around 45 days later in Brownsville, Texas, to bring attention to the plight of deported military vets.

Candidates were asked how they would manage IID’s water demand, given a projected water overrun of approximately 83,000 acre-feet of water this year, which the Bureau of Reclamation forbids during drought conditions.

Nava-Froelich said she would look at the contingency plan for drought, make sure to establish a new plan with mitigation measures to reduce the overrun, and to participate in statewide conservation measures.

Campbell said he believes that the IID has water storage, and touted water conservation measures that the district has implemented with the growers. He suggested managing a.m. and p.m. water deliveries to make sure that the overrun doesn’t happen as projected.

Dockstader said the last numbers that she heard was an overrun of 7,000 acre-feet above the IID’s annual allotment of 3.1 million acre-feet of water. She said she would request some of the 150,000 acre-feet of water that the IID has stored with the Metropolitan Water District. She also suggested taking a look at the district’s Equitable Distribution Plan and its water “clearinghouse.”

Gina Dockstader participates in the candidate forum for the Division 3 seat of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Wednesday, April 20. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Campbell, Dockstader and Nava-Froelich said they believe that lithium extraction at the Salton Sea, and the economy that can potentially grow around it will be good for the community.

Campbell said that the Northend needs assistance, and that IID needs to be involved in the decision-making to make sure the community benefits.

Dockstader noted that 50 percent of the royalties belong to the IID’s water department, and 50 percent to the federal government. She said she would like a community fund set up in order to channel benefits back to the community, and to ensure that children from the area can have jobs there.

Nava-Froelich said she hopes that environmentalists make sure that the community gets a fair share of environmental mitigation dollars and that the community, as a whole, benefits. She said that there is talk about universities and new skill sets coming to the area, which she supports.

Candidates were asked if the IID should address the extraordinary cost of treated water that Northend residents pay. Golden State Water Co., the private company which provides water services for the city of Calipatria, the township of Niland, and Calipatria State Prison buys raw water from the IID for $20 per acre-foot, treats it, and delivers it to Niland or Calipatria at a cost of $2,000 per acre foot, higher than any other service in the Valley.

Dockstader said she would love to say that the IID should take over Golden State Water Co., however, the IID is not in the water treatment business, and suggested that the county Board of Supervisors look into the matter. With lithium businesses expected to move into the area, Golden State Water Co. would not want to relinquish its business, she added.

Maria Nava-Froelich participates in the candidate forum for the Division 3 seat of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Wednesday, April 20. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Nava-Froelich said Golden State Water Co. has been harmful to the community, and she would like to see the community buy it out. It is her intent that the IID helps mitigate the impacts of the high fees, perhaps by funding water in the canals that can be used for landscaping.

Campbell said the IID and county Board of Supervisors need to work together to ease the charges on Northend residents, but private companies cannot simply be taken over.

Castro said IID should get into the water treatment business by taking over Golden State Water Co. through eminent domain.

Nava-Froelich said she supported the IID board’s recent decision to enter into a power purchase agreement with Desert View Power, a biomass facility. She didn’t elaborate why.

Castro said the agreement was a bad deal for rate payers, and that the district failed to prepare or look at other options, like battery storage.

Campbell said it would be more expensive to buy energy as needed during the summer months, and that the board didn’t have any other proposals to take into consideration.

Dockstader said she supported the board’s decision, and hopes that hindsight proves that it was a good deal.

The Division 5 candidate forum between incumbent Norma Sierra Galindo and challenger Karin Eugenio that was scheduled for Thursday, April 21 did not occur due to scheduling conflicts.