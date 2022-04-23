NAF’s Military Child Parade Awash in Purple

MARCIE LANDEROS VIDEO

SEELEY — A parade of children in costumes in a sea of purple shirts marched along B Street inside Naval Air Facility El Centro to celebrate the 35th annual Month of the Military Child recently.

As the children, surrounded by base officials, made their way from the Child Development Center to the base’s flagpole, their purple T-shirts were emblazoned with the phrase “Purple Up,” the slogan for the Month of the Military Child.

Standing outside the Child Development Center, Fire Controlman 2nd Class Franklin Martinez held his 3-year-old daughter, Leilani, as she ate shaved ice provided by the CDC. Martinez has three children, but only his 5-year-old son, Jayvian, attends the center. Still, all three children, including 10-year-old Niko, participated in the parade.

“We’ve been stationed at other installations that are not nearly as family friendly as NAF El Centro. We are so blessed to be here now,” said Martinez during the April 20 celebration.

Inclusion in the CDC’s events are not limited to the siblings of active members, both NAF El Centro’s Public Affairs Officer Kristopher Haugh and the CDC’s teen coordinator Cynthia Mendoza stressed, but open to all the children who are a part of the base’s community, including the civil servants who support the base.

Established in 1986, April was dedicated by the Department of Defense to celebrate children in all branches of the military, combining the colors that represent each branch to create the purple that has been dedicated to these children.

Capt. William Perkins, NAF El Centro’s commanding officer, led the parade of children, parents, and base personnel alongside teen coordinator Mendoza, with some driving go-karts along B Street, followed by the base’s fire department.

The tightknit bond the base’s commanding officer has created with his community became immediately evident from the moment he began to walk beside the children, with Perkins seen picking up and carrying children as they ran up to him with their arms outstretched.

Walking in the parade was 7-year-old Samantha Kelley, who is a member of the elementary-age class at the Child Development Center. Samantha is the daughter of NAF El Centro’s Installation Security Officer John Kelley and attends second grade at Seeley Elementary School.

The Month of the Military Child Parade gathers in front of Naval Air Facility El Centro’s flagpole for a photograph at the conclusion on April 20. | MARCIE LANDEROS

“I really like walking (in the parade). It was a lot of fun … It got a little hot, but I am OK,” Samantha said.

Perkins and Mendoza both spoke around the flagpole at the end of the parade, addressing not only all the individual CDC classes and taking photographs with them, but all the family’s stationed on the base, no matter the branch.

“Month of the Military Child celebrates children in all branches of the military, which is only fitting since we work to train all of branches. Not only do we have the Navy and the Air Force out here, but we also have the Army and the Marines, and have even begun to work with the Space Force,” Perkins said during his speech.

NAF El Centro’s culture of focusing on family can be seen throughout the Child Development Center’s state-of-the-art facility, which serves children as young as 6 weeks old all the way until they are 18 years old, with different classes for different age groups, industrial and student kitchen areas, age-appropriate playgrounds, and even a splash pad for hot summer days.

During a tour of the facility after the parade, Mendoza proudly announced that it was her understanding that the CDC was the only National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) accredited program in the Imperial Valley and features specialty programming for infants, toddlers, preschool-age children, elementary school-age children, and teens.

NAEYC is a professional membership organization that works to promote high-quality early learning for all young children, birth through age 8, by connecting early childhood practice, policy, and research, and is one of the leaders in early childhood development.

Mendoza, dressed as Mary Poppins with her purple shirt showing beneath her jacket, took a moment to speak as everyone stood around the flagpole, celebrating the children she works with every day, comparing them what she said was their flower: the dandelion.

“The official flower of the military child is a dandelion, because they can put down roots and thrive almost anywhere in the world you take them,” Mendoza said.

Surprise Honoring of Capt. Perkins

While the primary focus of the day were the children of NAF El Centro, those children and the staff of the CDC had their own surprise for Capt. Perkins, taking a moment to honor and celebrate their commanding officer ahead of his retirement on May 10 after 28 years in the Navy.

Perkins is a native of South Windsor, Connecticut. He graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program in April 1994 and was eventually assigned to the USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67) as operations administration officer.

During this tour, he earned qualification as officer of the deck (OOD) and command duty officer. As the senior OOD and navigation training team leader during the Kennedy’s final combat deployment in 2004 supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, he was selected as CV-67 Ship Handler of the Year.

Perkins’ personal awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and various individual, unit, and campaign medals.

Each class presented Capt. Perkins a gift, which included signed photographs and handmade art projects, to celebrate his career and to remind him of the love he earned at his final duty station.

“Oh my God, thank you. I love it,” he said as he received a faux cactus made by the preschool aged children.