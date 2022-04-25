Arson Suspect Arrested, Confesses to Haystack Fires

Eriberto Saucedo Delgado, 54, of Holtville | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Local forage crop growers are breathing a collective sigh of relief following the arrest of a Holtville man on Sunday, April 24 who reportedly confessed to starting scores of haystack fires on Saturday, April 23 and in the previous weeks.

Eriberto Saucedo Delgado, age 54, was taken into custody about midday Sunday after Sheriff’s Office investigators located him and his vehicle north of Calipatria, the agency reported.

During their investigation, Saucedo Delgado reportedly confessed to intentionally starting multiple recent haystack fires, according to an ICSO press release. He was booked into county jail for multiple arson offenses and remained in custody as of Monday midday.

“Mr. Delgado is a suspect in the arson and confessed to the fires that occurred on Saturday and the other haystack fires from weeks prior that occurred just outside the city limits of Holtville,” stated Sgt. Murad Masad in an email on Monday, April 25.

Saucedo Delgado’s vehicle, a black 2007 Jeep Cherokee with an off-road light bar, came under suspicion after it was reportedly seen at or near the scene of some of the haystack fires in the Northend area on Saturday, the press release stated.

Haystacks are shown burning outside Holtville on April 16. | PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLY ADAMS

The rash of fires on Saturday was preceded by multiple haystack fires in the Holtville area in the previous weeks, authorities said.

Those previous fires had caused millions of dollars in damages, said Wally Leimgruber, a local farmer and Holtville resident.

“There’s a significant loss of income to the farmers who lost these stacks to this arsonist,” he said, noting that such incidents disrupt trucking and export schedules.

The fires also prompted farmers to work collaboratively with authorities to try to identify the suspect’s vehicle description and tire tracks, Leimgruber said in a phone interview. The agricultural community also deployed additional resources on Saturday to try to help authorities locate the suspect’s vehicle shortly after word of haystack fires spread.

“I think there were multiple airplanes in the sky that were assisting the Imperial County’s Sheriff’s Office,” Leimgruber said. “We’re glad that this person was apprehended.

A haystack fire near Holtville is shown in this picture. | PHOTO COURTESY OF WALLY LEIMGRUBER

Calls related to Saturday’s fires started at 12:19 p.m., with a report that haystacks were on fire near Worthington and Casey roads northwest of Holtville, according to county Sheriff’s Office call logs.

A second haystack was reported on fire at 12:58 p.m. near Worthington and McConnell roads, followed by a report to ICSO dispatchers from the Calipatria Fire Department that it was responding to two haystack fires within 300 feet of one another on Groshen Road between Jefferson and Kershaw roads.

Another fire was reported at 1:50 p.m. at Ruegger and Brandt roads in Calipatria. The reporting party notified ICSO dispatchers that a black vehicle was seen leaving the scene, the ICSO call logs stated.

At 2:45 p.m., two haystacks were reported ablaze near Boyd Road and Highway 115.

Responding to the multiple fires proved taxing for the Imperial County Fire Department, which posted on its Facebook page that it was being assisted by the Office of Emergency Services and fire personnel from the Calipatria, Brawley, Westmorland, Holtville, and El Centro fire departments, as well as county Fire Station 7 and Station 1.

“These fires erupted within a few minutes of each other and have stretched our resources thin,” the statement read. “Imperial County Sheriff’s is involved in the investigation along with our crews.”