Calexico High School is shown. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO
Bomb Threat at Calexico High Clears Buildings, Deemed a Hoax

CALEXICO — A bomb threat against Calexico High School on Monday, April 25 was determined to be a hoax with no credible evidence, after Calexico police received a call from an anonymous individual stating that a “bomb” was in a building, according to a joint statement from the Calexico Unified School District and police.

After police notified the school around 12:35 p.m., all buildings on the high school campus were evacuated, and the Police Department searched the buildings and around the campus for any suspicious items, according to the joint statement.

None were found and students and staff returned to the buildings. Police increased patrols of the area for the rest of the day.

“CUSD takes all threats seriously, and although this was determined to be a hoax, we are grateful for the quick response of the Calexico Police Department. We will continue to investigate the incident and provide updates as necessary,” stated the release attributed to interim district Superintendent Dr. Brian Thurman and interim chief of police, Lt. Jesus Serrano.

