IMPERIAL — Dr. Lennor Johnson was unanimously selected to serve as Imperial Valley College’s superintendent/president, a position he has been occupying on an interim basis since August.

Johnson’s appointment was made during the closed-door session of a special meeting that the Imperial Community College District board convened on Monday, April 25.

The special meeting followed a public forum where Johnson and Dr. Javier Ayala, Grossmont College dean of Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development, presented their respective visions for the campus.

The public event allowed the pair to describe what their priorities would be, and how they would try to accomplish those goals if selected.

For his part, Johnson said he would continue to collaborate with local stakeholders to make the campus the “college of first choice” in a community where less than 20 percent of its residents obtain a higher education degree.

“We have to create a college-going culture for the whole community,” Johnson told the dozens gathered for the forum.

Ayala said that if selected for the top position, he would work to increase the number of local high school students who enroll at IVC, which currently stands at about one in 20. To do so, Ayala would enlist the help of diverse stakeholders, which he described as having as much influence in the lives of young students as a college superintendent.

“You have the power and I want to be able to unleash that power,” Ayala told the assembled crowd during his closing remarks.

Following the nearly two-hour event, the college board convened in closed session to interview both candidates during a special meeting.

The board had the discretion to select either Johnson or Ayala, or postpone a final vote to another date, said Clint Dougherty, IVC chief human resources officer.

News about Johnson’s unanimous selection was provided to this newspaper by board Trustee Hortencia Armendariz on Monday night.

Though a third finalist was scheduled to appear at the forum, Tammy Robinson, vice president of instruction at Cañada College in Redwood City, withdrew her participation in advance of the event, Dougherty said.

During the forum, both Johnson and Ayala were presented with a series of predetermined questions that differed for each candidate. Even so, they often used their response time to address a preceding question that wasn’t formally posed to them.

Dr. Lennor Johnson (left), IVC superintendent/president, and Dr. Javier Ayala, Grossmont College dean of Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development, took turns addressing those gathered for the Imperial Valley College superintendent/president candidate forum on Monday, April 25. After the forum, the IVC board selected Johnson for the permanent position. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

When asked for his thoughts about academic freedom and free speech on campus, Ayala said that college campuses are supposed to nurture intellectual curiosity and foster engagement among students.

Though some topics are bound to be more controversial than others, it is not impossible to agree to disagree about a matter while still upholding educational excellence.

“You can’t do that if you can’t have a conversation on campus” Ayala said.

In response to a question about his views about the importance of professional development for faculty, Johnson said such training is the “lifeline” of education because it requires instructors to continuously educate themselves.

He has even recommended a book to his campus peers, titled “All In,” about how a culture of effective leadership can help inspire and motivate faculty, staff and students to succeed.

“It’s all about us all being all in to accomplish what we do,” Johnson said.

Prior to his appearance at the forum, Ayala said he had spent some time traveling to the far reaches of the Valley to familiarize himself with some of its people and places.

The native of El Salvador said he recognized at once that the Valley is home to hard-working people and that addressing social issues like poverty will take a concerted community-wide effort, with the assistance of the campus community.

“When I see Imperial, I see myself and I see being able to transform a community,” Ayala said in response to a question about what had motivated him to apply for the position.

Prior to serving as an academic leader at Grossmont College in San Diego, Ayala was the campus dean of Monroe Community College, part of the State University of New York and the dean of Curriculum & Instruction, and vice president of Instruction at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.

Johnson arrived at IVC in 2016 to initially serve as dean of Student Services, before becoming vice president of Student Services and Equity. His experience in higher education spans more than 24 years, and he has dedicated his career to helping students achieve their educational goals and closing equity gaps.

Both candidates spoke about the importance of the equitable distribution of resources to ensure parity in outcomes for IVC’s diverse student body, including athletes and students with disabilities.

For example, on top of its traditional academic support programs, the campus has various initiatives aimed at helping students experiencing food or housing insecurity, which according to a recent survey indicated they numbered around 200.

“We as administrators can’t sit back and accept that,” Johnson said in response to a question about whether initiatives aimed at equity are important as those that promote academic rigor.

He also said it is important to listen to faculty and staff who have a better understanding of the needs of students with disabilities to make sure the campus’ resources are being distributed appropriately.

“If you treat them like second class (students), they’re going to not perform like first class,” Johnson said.

Ayala, who at times alternated between speaking in English and Spanish, said that equity and academic excellence are not mutually exclusive.

He also pointed out some disconnect appeared to exist between the number of students with disabilities at IVC and the facilities projects the campus is undertaking to better accommodate them under the campus’ 2030 Vision Comprehensive Master Plan.

“There’s not a really robust conversation that matches data with disabled students,” Ayala said. “You can become leaders and address the accessibility part.”

In response to a separate question, he said he expects any prospective administrator he hires to possess integrity, responsibility and ganas, or desire, if they are to realize any positive changes with student success rates.

“That to me speaks more than anything else,” Ayala said about those personal qualities. “To me it’s about the passion, the substance.”

Other questions that were posed to the candidates by event moderator and Academic Senate President Rick Epps asked about their views on state funding, online instruction, having an open-door policy for faculty and staff, and approaches to participatory governance.

Johnson said that he has successfully been able to bring in about $10 million to $20 million in grants to the college. Additionally, the Imperial Valley College Foundation continues to grow its reserves. And he said he envisions a near future where alumni take on a larger role in helping support the campus.

As for online instruction, conditions aren’t likely to ever return to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic past when about 10 percent of classes were available online, Johnson said. Instead, online curriculum will likely top out at about 30 to 40 percent of classes, yet remain subject to change, he said.

“We’re going to continue to do that until we find the perfect mix,” Johnson said.

One reason that Ayala said he would maintain an open-door policy for faculty and staff is to elicit feedback from the campus and wider community.

As someone who is supportive of athletic programs, if selected as superintendent/president, Ayala said he would try to find ways to ensure all students felt as welcome on campus as star athletes.

The overall well-being of the campus community’s mental health would also be a priority of his. Ayala said the COVID-19 pandemic helped bring more attention to mental health issues and that any strategic plan the college is adhering to must take such issues into account.