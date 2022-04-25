BRAWLEY — The 15th annual John Kirchenbauer Memorial Golf Tournament delivered perfect weather and low scores on Saturday, April 16, at Del Rio Country Club in Brawley.

The highest score of the day was an 83, as golfers took advantage of the cool temperatures to deliver some low rounds. More than 80 golfers participated in the tournament.

The winning team, with the lowest gross score, was made up of Jimmy Abatti, Jordan Abatti, Miller Menzie and David DeLaFuente. The team with the second lowest gross score was Louie Anderholt, Beau Ashley, Trevor Tagg and Mark Allegranza.

“It was a wonderful day and I think everybody had fun,” said Allegranza, the tournament organizer for the Holtville High School Green and Gold Hall of Fame. “We raised a lot of money for a good cause and got to see some folks we hadn’t seen in a while.”

The tournament, named after longtime Holtville High teacher and coach John Kirchenbauer, featured two of his children, Kerry Kirchenbauer and Karin Chambers, plus five of his grandchildren, John Kirchenbauer, Rachel Chambers, Luke Chambers, Jon Chambers, and Tanner Travis, all participating in the tournament.

The tournament was a four-man scramble format and featured a complimentary breakfast prior to the tournament, plus a luncheon and drawing immediately after.

The team with the lowest net score was Mario Luna, Stuart Manao, Danny Williams and Bobby Taylor. The team with the second lowest net score was Joe Allegranza, Landon Courrier, Matt Mouser and Will Young.

Winning the closest-to-the-pin competition was Jose Lara while Rachel Chambers won the longest drive.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the Holtville High Green and Gold Hall of Fame, which helps fund children’s sports camps and scholarships for graduating students.