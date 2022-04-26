BASEBALL: College Presents Challenges for Ex-Viking

IMPERIAL — Less than a year ago, Erik Garcia was wrapping up his senior year at Holtville High School, helping the Vikings’ baseball team reach the CIF-San Diego Section playoffs.

Playing shortstop for the Vikings and batting at the top of the lineup was standard for Garcia a year ago. Now a freshman at Imperial Valley College, the 18-year-old is realizing the competition level has gotten a lot tougher.

Garcia has moved from shortstop to the outfield in an effort to get more playing time at IVC, but it’s his offense that he’s noticed needs a lot of improvement to compete at the college level.

Imperial Valley College freshman and Holtville High School graduate Erik Garcia watches from the dugout as IVC takes on San Diego Mesa on Saturday, April 23, at IVC. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“Now that I’m out here I realize I didn’t do enough work in the cages when I was in high school,” said Garcia, who is hitting just .174 in 50 plate appearances this season at IVC. “I realize that you can’t just rely on being an athlete, you have to put in the work and not just be out here playing to play.”

IVC’s baseball team competes in the highly competitive Pacific Coast Athletic Conference that is regularly sending players on to four-year universities or even having them drafted by a Major League Baseball team.

The pitching among the teams from the San Diego area can be dominating.

“There are so many arms and so many guys are bringing it much faster than what you see in high school,” Garcia said. “And they have so many pitches in their arsenal. When you see a fastball you have to jump on it because you might not see another one in the at bat.”

IVC’s season is winding down with just two games remaining, including a 2 p.m. home game on Thursday, April 28, against San Diego City College and then a road game at San Diego City at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

Sitting at 5-28-1 on the season, IVC won’t be headed to the playoffs, but Garcia said the struggles haven’t deterred him from already looking ahead to his sophomore season.

“For me, there is a determination to get back out there and be better next season,” Garcia said. “My parents and Coach Benny (Carter from Holtville) told me that if I love the sport I have to continue to give it a chance.”

While the high school baseball season runs about four months, Garcia said the grind of the nine-month college season is what was shocking to him at first.

“We started our here basically back in August, so we are in month nine,” Garcia said. “You realize these guys treat this like it’s a living and you are choosing to play.”