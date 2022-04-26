Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: April 19-25

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from April 19 through April 25.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

9:58 a.m.: Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident with two injured riders at the corner of Interstate 8 and Bonds Corner Road. One of the riders was reported to be unconscious.

1:12 p.m.: A resident of the Desert View Tower near Ocotillo called deputies to report that a neighbor was sitting on a couch in the middle of the road with other living room furniture around him blocking the road.

9:15 p.m.: A resident of York Road in Bard called deputies to ask for advice with the ongoing issue of drones attacking her. The caller requested extra patrol checks to help keep drones out of the area.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

10:28 a.m.: Imperial County Public Works employees reported the attempted theft of an air-conditioning unit from a pump control room at Sunbeam Lake.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

2:03 a.m.: Deputies were called to an address on Ironwood Drive in Winterhaven for reports of two male subjects who were unconscious and had possibly overdosed.

6:23 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Finney Road and Highline Canal Road for reports of a silver Honda Accord in a canal.

12:17 a.m.: Deputies assisted the Quechan Police Department in Winterhaven after the department received reports of a male subject with a large knife who was incoherent and talking to himself at an address on Jackson Road.

7:21 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a brush fire in an empty lot at the corner of Kloke Road and Cole Road near Calexico.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

12:13 a.m.: Quechan police advised deputies that they had received reports of a non-native male subject wearing a ski mask and knocking on doors on Picacho Road in Winterhaven.

4:51 p.m.: A resident of Hunt Road near Holtville called 911 to report that three unknown male subjects had come to his residence and demanded money and threatened to hurt him. The caller advised that the suspects left the scene in a four-door sedan.

10:57 p.m.: Security officers at the Quechan Casino in Winterhaven reported finding a syringe full of blood at the property.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

11:59 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a 30-year-old female subject not breathing at an address on Seminole Avenue in Ocotillo.

12:07 p.m.: Deputies were called to Niland after a dust devil reportedly knocked down a power line near the intersection of Fifth Street and Memphis Avenue.

12:19 p.m.: Deputies responded to a haystack fire at the corner of Worthington Road and Casey Road near Imperial.

12:58 p.m.: Deputies responded to a haystack fire at the corner of McConnell Road and Worthington Road near Imperial.

1:24 p.m.: Calipatria Fire Department personnel requested a deputy in reference to two suspicious haystack fires that were started simultaneously in the area of Groshen Road between Jefferson Road and Kershaw Road.

1:50 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a possible arson fire along a ditch bank at the corner of Ruegger Road and Brandt Road near Calipatria.

2:32 p.m.: Brawley Police Department personnel advised deputies that they’d received reports of a white male adult subject who had possibly started a fire in the river bottom on Hovley Road before fleeing the scene. The suspect was reported to be wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

2:37 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol transferred a 911 call from a party reporting haystacks on fire in the area of Streiby Road and Gonder Road and a suspicious black vehicle leaving the area.

2:45 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of two haystacks on fire at the corner of Boyd Road and Highway 115.

7:08 p.m.: A subject called 911 from the Niland area to report a large fire sparked by a vehicle fire at the corner of Tank Road and Low Road.

8:37 p.m.: Deputies responded to a small brush fire on James Road near El Centro.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

10:46 a.m.: A resident of English Road in Calipatria reported that an unknown suspect broke into his home and left a box of medical IV needles but didn’t take anything.

7:54 p.m.: A resident of Fred Road in Niland called deputies to report that a male subject who goes by the name of “Q” took her cat and threatened to assault her and the cat. The caller was irate and crying and dispatch was unable to gather any further information.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

12:44 p.m.: Holtville Fire Department personnel advised deputies that they were responding to reports of an overturned semi truck at the corner of Fifth Street and Palm Avenue.