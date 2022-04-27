Barbs Fly at COLAB District 1 County Board Forum

CALEXICO — Candidates for the District 1 seat on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors attacked each other’s leadership records during the candidate forum organized by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Tuesday night, April 26.

Three candidates are running for the seat, but only incumbent Jesus Escobar and challenger Joong Kim, both Calexico residents, were present for the forum in the Calexico City Council chambers. They exchanged barbs throughout the evening. Candidate Briant Jesus Fabela Luna was not in attendance.

Escobar was born and raised in Calexico and is a customs broker with offices in both Calexico and San Diego. He has served as District 1 supervisor for the last three years, and previously served one term on the Calexico City Council, with Escobar serving as mayor for one of those years. He said he is also a member of the Calexico Rotary Club, the Calexico Noontimers Lion’s Club and serves on the Border Community Capital Co. board.

Like Escobar, Kim has also served one term on the Calexico City Council, with one of the years being as mayor. He also served two and a half years on the Calexico Unified School District Board and is a member of the Imperial County Children and Families First Commission. A native to South Korea, Kim immigrated to the United States and became a small business owner, owning Family Touch 99 on Second Street in Calexico.

The two candidates disagreed on most every subject during the forum, but things came to a head over a question on whether the candidate would support giving the District Attorney’s Office additional funds as a means to stop turnover.

Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 1 incumbent Jesus Escobar speaks during the candidate forum organized by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Tuesday, April 26 in Calexico City Council chambers. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Kim took this as an opportunity to go after the county, accusing it of mismanaging funds meant for staffing, leading to the inability to maintain staffing at the DA’s Office. Kim then took it a step further and claimed that local law enforcement — though he was non-specific as to which agencies — have stopped arresting people, for fear that they will not be prosecuted.

These accusations seemed to strike a chord with Escobar, who immediately jumped on the offensive.

“When my opponent was mayor of Calexico, he left a fiscal horror story in the city of Calexico. And I know it, for a fact, because I was elected mayor right after him. So let’s be real about what we’re doing, and how we’re doing it,” Escobar said.

Escobar then went on to explain that yes, he would invest in the District Attorney’s Office, along with the other county departments facing the same turnover issues, which he is currently occurring in the county’s fire department.

Where the candidates seemed to differ the most was on the Valley’s hottest topic at the moment: lithium.

Technically speaking, there was only one question about lithium, which asked how the candidates plan to develop this new industry and whether they plan to “heavily tax” the resource, but the subject came up multiple times in multiple questions.

Kim appeared to be apathetic to the issue and resource and distrustful of out-of-county investors, claiming that they take the money invested into these projects and leave the county. Taking a laissez-faire approach to the issue, Kim said it would be fine if the development did occur but was skeptical that it would.

When responding to the issue of taxation, Kim was noncommittal on what level he would expect the new industry to be taxed at, adding an unrelated campaign promise to the end of the statement.

“I think (the lithium industry) should pay extra taxes, but not too much. You don’t want to do that to someone bringing business here, but I’ll be keeping a close eye on them so they don’t bring any environmental issues to our neighbors,” Kim said.

Escobar took a very different approach, touting the Imperial Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan, which Escobar helped develop with the other members of the Board of Supervisors, explaining that it outlines in detail a plan not only to invest in lithium extraction, but the entire lithium industry.

On the subject of taxation, Escobar was clear that he believed lithium should be taxed equitably, not heavily.

“Heavily taxed is a misnomer, you don’t want to chase businesses away. Lithium should be taxed equitably. Equitable for residents, equitable for the county, and equitable for the lithium industry,” Escobar said.

The pair continued to disagree over improving Imperial County’s roadways, with Escobar responding to the question with a smile.

Joong Kim is challenging incumbent District 1 Imperial County Supervisor Jesus Escobar for his seat in the June 7 primary election. Kim speaks during the candidate forum organized by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Tuesday, April 26 in Calexico City Council chambers. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I am sorry, I am smiling because I just introduced this plan at the Board of Supervisors this morning,” Escobar said.

Escobar’s plan is to partner with San Diego County to lobby the state to provide additional funding for roadways in both counties, since both experience extremely high levels of non-resident traffic due to their proximity to the border.

In California, funding for county roads is determined by the number of miles within the county, along with the amount of car registration, leaving no funds for what Escobar referred to as “daytime traffic,” which Escobar said was estimated to being approximately 50,000 vehicles a day.

Kim clearly disagreed, saying the best way for Imperial County to secure more funding for infrastructure improvement was for the county to begin to collect data to determine how many people actually use Imperial County roads.

Another major clash occurred over a question centered around the Imperial County Social Services Department’s joint application with Pacific Southwest Community Development Corp. and the Imperial Housing Coalition on a clandestine project to convert the Days Inn in El Centro into housing for the very low-income and the homeless. Both were asked if they supported the project, and how would they better communicate the with public on the subject.

Escobar defended the project, saying the real issue was that it was rushed and that a similar project in Calexico, the former Hollies Hotel on Imperial Avenue, was a tremendous success. Escobar also reminded those listening that this was not actually a county project, but a city of El Centro project, and one that never came to fruition.

Kim on the other hand, made the argument that Imperial County showed favoritism through that partnership, claiming that Imperial County should not be developing homeless shelters in a single city.

“If the county is going to develop homeless shelters, they should do it equally in all five of the cities,” Kim said.