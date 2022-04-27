EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors requested a more transparent, detailed presentation on the county’s American Rescue Plan Act expenditures after two supervisors expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of detail in Deputy CEO Mayra Widmann’s presentation to the board on Tuesday, April 26.

In September 2021, the Board of Supervisors adopted an ARPA Use Plan to spend $28,937,700 received from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery fund. Projects to be funded by these monies included public health response projects, economic impact and government service projects, and public works projects.

While the initial plan was for $28,937,700, Widmann reported that the county received $35,198,890 in two installments, with expenditures to date being $11,261,889, leaving the county with a balance of $23,937,001 to spend.

District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley was the first to voice concerns over Widmann’s presentation, after the list of expenditures were expressed as general categories without any specific projects listed or details of what the money was spent on.

Kelley grew more frustrated when Widmann was unable to provide those details verbally, having to call whichever department heads were in the room up to the dais to explain how their department spent the funds.

Imperial County District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar raises an eyebrow at accusations of ARPA funds being misused. The county was accused of such by Dylan Castillo, a member of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition and a Calexico planning commissioner, during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“These categories were placeholders when we wrote the plan … we can go line item by line item, but I want to see what we spend this money on,” Kelley said.

District 1 Supervisor and board Chair Jesus Escobar echoed Kelley’s sentiment, agreeing that there were not enough details in Widmann’s presentation. He then pushed the idea of a detailed update even further by requesting regular meetings to go over ARPA funds.

“I’d like to meet once a month or so, not only so we can know what’s going on with these funds, but so we can be adaptive and make adjustments to expenditures as needed,” Escobar said.

The supervisors were not the only ones dissatisfied with the lack of detail. Dylan Castillo, a member of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition and a Calexico planning commissioner, spoke out against the lack of transparency and accused the county of misusing the funds.

The board was unable to respond to Castillo’s accusations, since no details were available for the supervisors to explain what the $11,261,889 was spent on and how it was used.

“These funds were meant to help the people of Imperial County, and should be used on them,” Castillo said.

Andres Garcia, who spoke on behalf of residents of the Heber Meadows subdivision, showed pages of what he said are signatures opposing the Miraluz Affordable Housing Project during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

County Approves Miraluz Land Split

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-0, with District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley absent and Escobar abstaining due to a conflict of interest, to approve the division of a 16-acre parcel of land into five parcels, as part the development of the Miraluz Affordable Housing Project, drawing complaints from the Heber Meadows neighborhood.

The Miraluz Affordable Housing Project site is located near the Heber Meadows subdivision, southwest of Pitzer Road and East Correll Road. Plans call for the development of 320 within gated communities, with the first 64 being completed in early 2023.

Residents of Heber Meadows strongly opposed the project, claiming that the project location would be a strain on their community. Andres Garcia, who spoke on behalf of Heber Meadows, held up what he claimed to be signatures opposing the project.

“I have right here, in my hand, signatures from everyone that lives in Heber Meadows … That’s around 520 people who oppose your project,” he said.

Garcia’s requests to deny the Miraluz project proved to be moot, however, as the vote was limited the division of the parcel only, preventing the board from taking action on the project itself.

Supervisors Support New River Legislation

The Supervisors voted 4-0, with Supervisor Michael Kelley absent, to issue a letter of support for Assembly Bill 2248, “Water Quality: California-Mexico Cross-Border Rivers,” which is expected to bring $50 million to help clean the New River.

Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa introduces Assembly Bill 2248 Water Quality: California-Mexico Cross-Border Rivers, which is expected to bring $50 million to clean the New River during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

According to a bill summary released by the office of the Imperial Valley’s Assembly member, Eduardo Garcia, author of the bill, AB 2248 would make $100 million available, divided equally between the New River and the Tijuana River in the San Ysidro area. The funds would come through the California Environmental Protection Agency to address water-quality problems arising in the rivers that come across the border.

Both rivers are highly polluted and have been a major environmental and public health issue to their respective communities for decades. One of the largest public health concerns around the New River is the high concentrations of fecal coliform bacteria, which are more than 400 times the swimmable limit.

Escobar was excited as he voted to approve the letter, simply saying: “Who wouldn’t want to bring $50 million into Imperial County?”