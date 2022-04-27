CA Official Helps Pump Up Bulldogs About Voting

CALEXICO — When Calexico High senior Valeria Vizcarra woke up the morning of Tuesday, April 26, registering to vote was admittedly not a top priority for her that day.

But then she heard California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber talk during a school assembly about the importance of voting, especially in disenfranchised communities.

After Weber concluded her pitch for voting, Valeria was among the first of her classmates to fill out a form to pre-register to vote so that she can cast a ballot after turning 18 years old.

What’s more, Valeria said she planned to take Weber’s message home to her parents, who, though they are registered voters, will at times sit out an election.

“Perhaps I will have to be behind them and pressure them a little bit to vote,” Valeria said, “but for sure I will be able to get them to vote.”

Secretary of State Weber’s appearance at Calexico High was one of two local visits she had planned for the day. Shortly after urging the high school’s young Bulldogs to vote, Weber was scheduled to speak with community members at the Calexico Woman’s Improvement Club.

Calexico High senior Valeria Vizcarra poses with state Secretary of State Shirley Weber following her presentation about the importance of voting at Calexico High on Tuesday, April 26. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Her presence in the city was a first for the former Assembly member, representing the 79th District in the San Diego region, and retired San Diego State University professor.

It was also prompted by a partnership the Legislature and California Department of Education have with the Secretary of State’s Office to help promote pre-registration among the state’s high school students who are not yet old enough to vote.

“I chose to come to Calexico because we’re looking to see what we can do to increase the turnout and votes in places that traditionally have not voted a lot,” Weber told the hundreds of students packed inside the school’s gymnasium. “There are consequences in communities where people don’t vote.”

As the granddaughter of sharecroppers from Hope, Arkansas, Weber said she is also painfully aware of the consequences that existed for members of disenfranchised African American communities who attempted to vote at a time when legalized segregation existed in the South.

“If they had registered to vote, they would’ve been killed,” Weber said of her grandparents’ generation.

When Weber’s father relocated to California, he settled the family in South Central Los Angeles and promptly registered to vote.

At the time the neighborhood lacked any libraries or recreation centers that typically double as polling places on election days. In response, Weber’s father opened up the family’s living room at 351 W. 45th St. as a place to cast votes.

“In my mind I understood the power of voting,” Weber said. “If you give up that power to vote than you empower other people who vote.”

In Calexico, like much of the rest of the Valley, only a small percentage of registered voters have historically cast ballots, said Calexico High senior Angel de Dios, who in the past has assisted the local youth organization Valle Vota to promote voter registration.

“We are the community that has the lowest voting in California,” Angel told the assembled crowd prior to Weber’s presentation.

To put the trend in perspective, Angel described a hypothetical scenario where two people were always given the ultimate authority to select the type of pizza that a set of 10 would enjoy.

“Well, that’s kind of realistically how it is here in Calexico,” said Angel, who had previously pre-registered to vote when he obtained his driver’s permit. “In Calexico, there’s only about 20 percent of the registered voters who decide the election.”

During the assembly, county Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale told the high schoolers about the efforts the registrar’s office’s small staff undertakes to administer local elections.

Imperial County Registrar of Voters employees help Calexico High students pre-register to vote in California following a campus visit by Secretary of State Shirley Weber on Tuesday, April 26. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Accompanying her were two employees, former Bulldogs, to help interested Calexico High students preregister to vote. Dale also recounted how elated she was to find out that local voter turnout in 2020 reached an all-time high of 68 percent.

Yet those feelings were short lived after learning that statewide turnout reached 81 percent, and the county’s numbers represented the lowest in the state.

“I was immediately just shot down,” she told the young crowd.

Nonetheless, she reminded the students that their neglect to one day vote would equate with the subversion of their voice.

“Our youth can always make a difference,” said Dale, who wore a black T-shirt with the word “Vote” printed across the front.

After her remarks, Secretary of State Weber fielded questions from the audience. In response to an inquiry about why foreign nationals didn’t vote, she clarified that it was a requirement for them to become naturalized citizens in order to do so.

She reminded the teens of the growing influence of communities of color in California, as evidenced by the politicians they have elected to statewide offices.

“Politicians can change your world. They can make it better or they can ignore you,” Weber said. “When you can change the future of politicians, you change your world.”

As a former state Assembly member, Weber said she championed legislation that expanded educational and civic engagement opportunities, such as granting the right to vote to offenders who have been released from prison.

Weber also shared some of the challenges she experienced during her time in college. While studying at the University of California, Los Angeles for her doctorate degree, Weber said the university went to great lengths to try to have her leave the doctoral program.

She fought back and would eventually obtain her doctorate degree at the age of 26, surpassing classmates who had started the program before her. At the time, she had already been teaching Africana and other ethnic studies courses at SDSU.

Weber also credits her lifelong reputation for being a hard-working woman of integrity as the reason that the state’s senate voted unanimously to approve her nomination in January 2021 as Secretary of State, a position she did not apply for.

Her appointment made her the first African American to hold the post and only the fifth African American to serve as a state constitutional officer in the state’s 170-year history.

In parting, Weber told the Calexico High students in attendance that the strong family values that were instilled in her and the support of her community molded her into the woman she is today.

“Don’t try to be popular, strive to be indispensable,” Weber said. “And you will always find success.”