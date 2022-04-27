EL CENTRO — The recurring sight of men in bright red high heels has moved from downtown El Centro this year and will be starting at Bucklin Park for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes on Friday afternoon, April 29.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a nationwide event that asks others to show support for the women who are going through abuse. It calls back to the age old saying, “You can’t understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes” and helps bring awareness to another’s situation, in this case women who are facing abuse, sexual assault, and rape.

Sure Helpline Center has been staging the walk for the past 15 years to raise awareness to the plight of women in the Imperial Valley.

It has been a memorable event since it started, according to Sure Helpline Center Director and founder Margaret Sauza.

First responders, law enforcement, and other men have taken part in the walks over the years. Some struggling down the street, some strutting their stuff like they’ve worn the heels all their lives. Sauza mentioned there have even been some men who have danced in their heels.

She recently recalled a walk from a few years ago when she saw a Highway Patrol officer and his wife participating together. The officer was in the high heels, of course, and his wife was there keeping him steady and saying cute things like, “a few more steps honey.”

Participants in past Walk a Mile in Her Shoes events are shown. The event was formerly on Main Street in El Centro, starting at the County Courthouse. This year’s version will be at Bucklin Park. It starts at 4 p.m. Friday, April 29. | PHOTO COURTESY OF SURE HELPLINE CENTER

“He was hurting, and it was comical, and she said, ‘How do you think I feel when I have to go out with you and look good for you?’” laughed Sauza.

This is the first year Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will be held in Bucklin Park instead of at the steps of the Imperial County Courthouse on Main Street. Instead of walking along Main Street, participants will do a mile around the park in heels.

Sauza says this change will allow Sure Helpline Center to expand the event and include even more entertainment and activities.

Sauza hopes that with the increase in area, the event will turn into something similar to El Centro’s Children’s Fair.

“It’s a very important part of our community to make people aware that there are victims and many of them” are people you may know, Sauza said. “We want to make sure that people remember that these things happen. Unfortunately, unless it happens to someone we love and we know, we are not really into it, so we want to bring awareness that women are being victimized and it’s not changing, it’s getting worse.”

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will start at 4 p.m.