IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial ended this year’s Market Days series by hosting its first ColorFest 5K Fun Run, creating a beautiful visual representation of the multifaceted Market Days event in rainbow-colored clouds of powder created during the fun run.

ColorFest was hosted on Saturday, April 23 in downtown Imperial, with vendors lining Imperial Avenue from Seventh Street to Ninth Street, selling arts and crafts, local produce, food, and gifts intermingled among activities like corn hole, rock climbing, children’s crafts and a stage for musical live performances, much like the other Market Days have featured.

In addition to the standard Market Day activities and the new ColorFest Fun Run, the city also welcomed the new Danny Jones burrito-eating contest.

“I pulled into this event through a cloud of purple. … It was just the coolest thing,” said lifelong Imperial resident Guillermo Lopez, who expressed how nice it was to see such activities in Imperial in comparison to his youth.

Originally set for spring 2020, the ColorFest Fun Run is a 5-kilometer run where participants ran through clouds of multi-colored powder. The event started on Barioni Boulevard headed onto Worthington Road, through the Savanna Ranch subdivision and back to Barioni.

The crowd gathers around the Danny Jones burrito-eating contest during the city of Imperial’s Market Days and ColorFest 5K Fun Run on Saturday, April 23. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I believe it began as part of the Autism Awareness discussions, and then grew (into its own event) from there … It was very exciting to participate,” Imperial City Manager Dennis Morita said in an interview after the run.

Morita, Mayor Pro Tem Katie Burnworth, City Council member Robert Amparano and former City Attorney Geoffrey Holbrook, along with their families, all participated in the run while city staff helped cover the runners in powder, using leaf blowers to create the large clouds.

Nico Hillman was the first person to cross the finish line, running with a few dozen others, many of whom pushed strollers or walked with children on bikes and scooters, making it a welcoming place for beginning runners.

“It was really good. I am not a runner, and I’ve never participated in a marathon before, but it was a lot of fun,” El Centro resident Norma Ruiz said after finishing the fun run.

After the conclusion of the ColorFest 5K Fun Run, FlashPants, a high-energy, Las Vegas-style ’80s cover band that combines dance music with audience interaction, all while dressed in matching ’80s workout clothing, complete with headbands, began to provide a performance that was as colorful as the run.

More than just a band performing, FlashPants was an engaging, comical experience. The band began the performance by running through the crowd, engaging directly with the audience by hosting faux-exercise competitions.

FlashPants, a high-energy, Las Vegas-style ’80s cover band performs during the city of Imperial’s Market Days and ColorFest 5K Fun Run on Saturday, April 23. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Between sets for FlashPants, Nana’s Kitchen held its first Danny Jones burrito-eating contest, which Nana’s Kitchen owner Brenda Estrada hopes to see developed in a reoccurring event. This contest featured 10 contestants who competed to see who could eat the namesake’s favorite 2-foot-long carne asada burrito.

Danny Jones, for those who might not know, is an Imperial native and fitness trainer who stands 6 feet 7 inches tall.

An early crowd favorite was Lester Rivas, who’s slow and steady work devouring the burrito gave him the lead, but a last moment rush from Juan Carlos Sepulveda gave Sepulveda the inaugural Danny Jones Burrito-Eating Championship Belt.

As the contestants devoured their burritos, the crowd gathered around laughing and cheering on their favorite contestants, as they surrounded the tables where the contestants sat, creating an up close and personal experience.

“I tried my best, but it doesn’t really matter whether I won or not … they really brought the community out and together, and after all of this COVID stuff, I think that is really great. That is what its really important,” said Pete Rodriguez, one of the contestants and an El Centro resident, after the contest was over.