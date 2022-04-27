Innercare Earns National Recognition for Patient Care

The National Committee for Quality Assurance recently announced that Innercare received NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long-term, participative relationships, according to a press release.

Recently rebranded after being known as Clinicas De Salud Del Pueblo, each of Innercare’s 10 medical clinics were awarded the recognition: Blythe, Coachella, Hemet and Mecca Clinic in Riverside County and Brawley, Calexico, El Centro, Niland, West Shores and Winterhaven in Imperial County.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs, according to a press release. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits, the release continues.

To earn recognition, which is valid for one year, Innercare demonstrated the ability to meet the program’s key elements, embodying characteristics of the medical home. NCQA standards aligned with the joint principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association, the press release states.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. Innercare is a private, non-profit corporation providing an array of comprehensive primary care services to residents throughout Imperial and Riverside counties.