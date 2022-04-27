IV Urban Forest Gives Out Trees on Earth Day

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Urban Forest project handed out free trees to the first 50 households to attend an Earth Day celebration at First Responders Park in El Centro, celebrating a successful year of planting Imperial Valley’s first urban forest.

Rather than create protected areas like national parks to combat climate change, Imperial Valley Urban Forest hopes to plant as many trees into as many of the outdoor spaces in Imperial Valley cities as possible, integrating nature into urban centers and making them more environmentally friendly.

Before 2022, the project planted 1,400 trees on public property, such as parks, throughout Imperial County but decided this year to partner with the Friends of El Centro Community Services Foundation to add an additional 1,000 trees to private properties in the city of El Centro. Imperial Valley Urban Forest also set the goal of planting 600 more through other projects, bringing the total amount of trees planted to 3,000 by the end of 2022.

Initially, El Centro’s Earth Day event was meant to be part of the distribution of the 1,000 trees for private properties. Instead, the April 22 event transformed into a celebration of success, as IV Urban Forest reached its goals ahead of schedule.

“We had already met the goal of planting all 3,000 trees before today even started, so all the trees we handed out today are like a bonus,” Kalli Legakes, founder of IV Urban Forest, said during the event.

A crowd gathers at the arts and crafts tables, with many painting flower posts provided by the El Centro Community Services Foundation during the Earth Day celebration at First Responders Park in El Centro on April 22. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Legakes founded IV Urban Forest in 2014 as a project through three separate CAL FIRE Urban Forest Grant programs, in partnership with the Friends of El Centro Community Services Foundation, creating a close bond between the two organizations. But the urban forest movement itself began years before in the state’s Capitol.

“Funding for IVUF comes from California legislation passed in 2011 by Gov. Brown that has a strong environmental justice component, designed to benefit low-income primarily minority communities impacted by pollution and climate change,” retired librarian Victor Zazueta stated in an email. Zazueta is a board member of both the IV Urban Forest and Friends of El Centro Community Services Foundation.

El Centro’s Earth Day celebration was not limited to handing out free trees. Food, music, informational booths on agriculture and plant sciences, crafts for children like flower pot painting and molding clay tables were available, along with access to the park’s playground equipment.

“I really enjoyed myself tonight. My kids played and painted pots, and we are going to get a free tree. Everything worked out nicely,” Theresa Rodriguez said.

Attendees were also given the ability to care for the trees already planted within First Responders Park, with IV Urban Forest providing mulch and fertilizer for families to put at the base of the trees. Caring for First Responders Park’s trees was also a way to educate households receiving the free trees on how to be good “tree stewards,” as Legakes called them, instructing them on proper care and maintenance.

“Today has been a success … not only have we given out all of the trees and really helped the earth, we brought the community together, too,” Martha Cardenas-Singh, El Centro mayor pro tem and member of Friends of El Centro Community Services Foundation, said during the event.

Gina Sanchez poses with her tree after being the first person to receive a tree from Imperial Valley Urban Forest during the Earth Day celebration at First Responders Park in El Centro on April 22. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Gina Sanchez, an Imperial resident, was the first person to receive one of the free trees, picking a shamal ash among the varieties of ash and oak. Sanchez came upon the event by accident, having been driving by the park when she spotted Legakes setting up for the event.

Sanchez, who said she is a strong advocate for environmental justice, decided to stop to help Legakes set up before the event started, giving Sanchez the opportunity to get in line first.

“It was really exciting to get the first tree … I think this is a great program and I want to support Kallie any way I can,” Sanchez said.