IVC Subject of Pioneers’ Lecture Series

IMPERIAL — The Pioneers’ Museum Lecture Series continues at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29 with a talk about Imperial Valley College in the museum at Aten Road and Highway 111.

Presenter will be Elizabeth Espinoza, IVC communications and governmental relations officer, who will speak about some of the remarkable developments during the college’s existence, none more dramatic than the last two years, according to a Pioneers press release.

Founded in 1962, the presentation will address IVC’s role during the pandemic and focus on the many changes happening this semester and in the near future.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. at a cost of $12 per person. RSVP for meal by April 28. Lecture begins at 6:40 p.m. and is free to the public.

Please call the museum to make reservations for the meal by Thursday, April 28, 760-352-1165