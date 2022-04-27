SOFTBALL: IVC Making Noise on the Diamond

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley College softball team is on the cusp of reaching the California Community College Athletic Association postseason which is scheduled to begin the first week of May.

IVC finished in second place in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference standings behind Palomar, which is ranked fourth in the state. IVC (14-8 overall and 7-5 in the PCAC) has been led all season by the arm of freshman pitching sensation Yeraldine Carrion.

Carrion threw a no-hitter in the final game of the season on April 20, as IVC went on the road to Menifee and beat Mt. San Jacinto, 3-0. Carrion walked three batters and struck out 19 in the seven-inning game.

While Carrion does her thing in the circle, the Calexico combination of Alessandra Banuelos and Melanie Navarrete gave IVC a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with Banuelos scoring on a Navarrete single.

“We know that if we can get her (Carrion) a run or two, we are probably going to win the game,” said Hector Vildosola, IVC’s second-year head coach. “When she is out there she is in complete control in the circle. She doesn’t get fazed by anything.”

Navarrete, who graduated from Calexico High in 2020, said IVC has won a few games this season with an early first-inning run.

“Alessandra will get on base and I will somehow get the RBI,” said the 19-year-old Navarrete. “Thanks to that scenario she (Carrion) is more comfortable having a lead from the beginning.”

The IVC roster has nine players from Calexico and eight who graduated from Calexico High. Navarrete began playing softball at age 4 and was familiar with most of the players on the IVC team when the season began.

“The Imperial Valley is only so big, so I knew who my teammates were,” Navarrete said. “The camaraderie was a little slow at the beginning but it has gotten easier for us all to open up and create new friendships. We are together so much it’s like a second family.”

Vildosola, whose first year as head coach saw IVC not play any games due to COVID-19, said it does make it easier when the girls all know each other.

“In softball these girls play so much travel ball that they all knew each other in some way,” Vildosola said. “And they all come in with the same focus that they want to play and win so it’s easy for them to gel.”

IVC has gone 5-1 in April and is anxiously awaiting word on when and where the playoff journey begins. Vildosola knows that with Carrion in the circle and just a little offense, IVC could find itself at the CCCAA championship tournament in Bakersfield on May 19.

“The girls’ confidence is at an all-time high right now. Winning fixes a lot of problems,” Vildosola said. “They are playing with a sense of purpose now because they know who they have in the circle and what we are capable of.”