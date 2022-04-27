Workshop Advises El Centro of Looming Deficits

EL CENTRO — Despite a projected increase in overall revenue for fiscal 2022-2023, the city of El Centro is also expecting a rise in expenditures that will result in an estimated $2.4 million deficit.

The coming fiscal year’s projected deficit is one of five successive years for which the city is anticipating multi-million-dollar deficits ranging between $2.1 million and $5.6 million.

That five-year downward financial trend is also expected to gradually strip away the city’s general fund balance, estimated to close at $19.6 million on June 30, to about $1.9 million for fiscal 2026-2027.

The sobering news was delivered to the City Council by city Finance Director Richard Romero during a general fund budget workshop at the council’s meeting on April 19. The council took no formal action following the workshop, aside from directing city staff to make a few recommended changes.

Using past and projected trends, the city is anticipating that annual revenues will increase an average of 2.03 percent while expenses are projected to increase an average of 5.66 percent, Finance Director Romero stated in an email on Tuesday, April 26.

“The biggest driver in the expenses are salary and benefits increases, especially with CalPERS (California Public Employees’ Retirement System) rates increasing,” Romero said.

Rising costs in supplies are adding to the overall costs of administering and operating the city, as well.

“As far as expenses related to supplies, we have to take into account inflation which over that past year has been over 8.50 percent,” Romero said. “Gasoline costs alone have increased over 42 percent from a year ago.”

In the meantime, city personnel were directed by the City Council during the April 19 meeting to offset some proposed fiscal 2023 general fund expenditures with monies from other available accounts like Measure P.

The amended use of funds would help pare down the projected deficit for the coming fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

Yet, the thought of dipping into Measure P funds to offset about $1.8 million in proposed capital expenditures rankled council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker. She likened the recommended fund transfer as something of a “shell game” that made it appear as if the council was overseeing the city’s budget in a “flying by the seat of our pants” manner.

“I think we need to be much more deliberate and holistic as to how those dollars are spent,” Viegas-Walker said.

The idea of using Measure P funds to cover about $1.8 million in proposed capital outlays was suggested by Finance Director Romero, in response to a question from Mayor Tomas Oliva about whether any fiscal 2023 general fund expenditures could be covered by other funding sources.

And even though Viegas-Walker had raised some concern about the fund transfer, Romero noted that the City Council had approved a similar action last year during its budget talks. He also suggested using about $500,000 in Measure P funds to offset the proposed general fund cost of contractual service for parks maintenance.

“That would definitely help out the general fund,” Romero told the council.

Measure P is a 2016 voter-approved half-cent sales tax measure meant to fund public safety and capital improvement projects in the city. It is estimated to have a balance of $16.1 million on June 30.

The $1.8 million in proposed capital outlays that Measure P funds were recommended to offset in FY 2023 were just part of the $12 million total that city departments had requested for the coming fiscal year.

Of those requests, the city’s administration solely recommended expenditures for new vehicles and service trucks for various departments, equipment for its Police and Fire department personnel, and infrastructure improvements and technology upgrades at its Community Center and fire stations.

Much of the budget workshop was also devoted to discussing the city’s personnel costs. Salaries and benefits are projected to account for about 77 percent of the approximate $33 million general fund budget in fiscal year 2023-2024.

“Last year was 76 percent, so we’re in the ballpark,” Romero said, referring to the percentage of the general fund that is dedicated for salary and benefits.

The preliminary FY 2023 general fund proposed authorizing the funding of seven new employees. Three of those would be for the library, two street maintenance workers, a park maintenance worker and a secretarial assistant for the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion.

The proposed seven new positions were selected from 14 new hires that were requested by the city’s various departments. Funding all of the requested 14 new hires would’ve cost about $1 million total, while the seven positions equate with about $453,000.

That ultimate figure is expected to increase. At the direction of the council, city staff was asked to allocate general funds monies for the hiring of a clerical assistant for the city clerk.

The city is also looking to spend about $17,000 to have two employees’ salaries boosted through the reclassification of their job titles. Department heads had recommended having a total of four city employees reclassified.

The reclassification process that is included in general fund budget deliberations is the only formal mechanism available for the promotion of employees. Reclassifying employees helps the city retain qualified personnel whose duties often exceed those listed in their respective job titles.

“If it’s not in the budget you can’t promote an employee,” said Community Services Director Adriana Nava. “There’s no wiggle room. This is our one shot that we get.”