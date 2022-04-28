Creative Young Minds on Display

CALEXICO — Livia Armendariz said there is a lot of beauty in eyes that makes them stand out to her, and creating eyes helps her express her feelings.

That was the subject of the 13-year-old Calexico resident’s first-ever piece for an art exhibition, an experience by itself that was awesome, she said.

“It’s exciting, because I never expected” to have something for all to see, Livia said. “I started off just by drawing and I never thought that I would be up to something that … wow, this is going to be my life.”

Young artists from all over the Imperial Valley have been given a chance to shine with the opening of the first and massive Creative Young Minds Art Exhibit at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico, which had an opening event on Tuesday evening, April 26.

Livia Armendariz, 13, of Calexico beams next the eye she created for the Creative Young Minds Art Exhibit at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico, which opened on Tuesday evening, April 26. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

One hundred two young artists submitted work to the Carmen Durazo center for the show, with a total of 181 pieces being on display. There were so many submissions that the organizer’s, the Calexico Recreation Department, actually had to turn away some submissions, limiting many artists to just three to five pieces.

But city recreation manager Norma Gerardo said the children are the future and need to show and develop their art.

Gerardo said it was fitting that exhibit was happening at the end of April, as April is Children’s Month and Día del Niño in Mexico is on Friday, April 30, making this a perfect chance to do something centered around and for children.

The art center usually has local art exhibits and showcases during the year for those who are age 17 and older, but this is the first time it has hosted an exhibition with those 16 and under in mind. Gerardo was impressed and excited to see the response from the community during Tuesday’s opening night.

“This was the perfect opportunity to provide an expression space for the best in the community that are not yet that old,” she said. “I’m so proud these young artists took a chance to display their art.”

The diversity of the art shone through, be it with pencil, paint, digital art with a variety of subjects and inspirations on the walls. Landscapes, self-portraits, anime characters, props, paintings, sketches, digital art; all works of young artists were on display. A short film by one was also shown on a screen during the show. Every wall and pillar was covered with artwork.

Families, artists and art fans mingled and enjoyed the 181 pieces created by 102 artists during the Creative Young Minds Art Exhibit at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico, which opened on Tuesday evening, April 26. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Galya Lopez, a 15-year-old from Southwest High School, said art is one of the best ways for her to express herself. She took inspiration from personal experiences, creating three pieces that reflect her own life and events, such as cancer, and did so through pencil and mixed inks.

“I’ve always liked art. it was always a way to express in my work what I can’t express in my words,” Galya said.

Thirteen-year-old Elena Marcuson of El Centro was inspired to put her work in the show because she saw her mother do the same. Her piece was a portrait of a boy that came from a challenge in art class to draw a person in pencil. She liked it so much that she ended up framing it and entering the show.

“It’s just fun!” Elena said. “I like just enjoying myself and doing creative things and just expressing myself.”

The youngest of the entire exhibit was 9-year-old Mariel Topete Reveles, a student from Dool Elementary School in Calexico and a Mexicali resident, who had five small paintings on display on Tuesday. She said art was something she enjoyed, and it made her happy that people were seeing her work.

“I like art, but I also like that it entertains me. I don’t know why but it does,” Mariel said.

Julie Ferrari’s foam sculpture, “Fishbones,” makes an impression among the 181 pieces created by 102 artists at the Creative Young Minds Art Exhibit at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Alejandra Matus is a Calexico resident and one of the older artists at 24 years old, who has had pieces entered in other shows before. She said this show in particular was a lot of fun and had a diversity with the mixing of the younger ages. She liked seeing what others had created through their art.

“I just like to see the creativity of everyone here,” Matus said. “You get to see everyone’s stories that are not usually shown in a museum.”

The exhibit will be up at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center from until May 5. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It’s open to the public.

Sixteen-year-old Claudia Zamora, a student at Calexico High, also had three pictures of various images; one a portrait, another of a robot girl, and finally a landscape piece.

“There’s no rules to art; you can do whatever you want, you can express yourself into them, that’s why I like it,” she said.