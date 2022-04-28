Social Justice Committee to Host Candidates Forum

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee will be hosting a forum for various June 7 primary election candidates on Saturday, April 30 in El Centro.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take place at the Imperial Irrigation District’s William Condit Auditorium, located at 1285 Broadway, El Centro.

The schedule for the candidate forums is as follows:

9 a.m. California’s 25th Congressional District.

9:40 a.m. Imperial County Sheriff-Coroner

11 a.m. County Board of Supervisors District 1

Noon County Board of Supervisors District 5

1 p.m. Imperial Irrigation District Divisions 1 and 5

2 p.m. Imperial Irrigation District Division 3

3 p.m. Imperial County District Attorney

Audience members will have the opportunity to have candidates answer written questions that are submitted in advance of the forum, time permitting.

For more information, contact the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee at ivsjc.npo@gmail.com or at 442-231-8550.