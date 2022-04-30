Seeing Red for Sexual Assault, Abuse Against Women

EL CENTRO — Sammy Villaseñor was one of more than 60 Imperial Valley residents who donned red pumps for the afternoon in one of the final days of April, the month proclaimed as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The tradition of wearing red high heels to bring awareness to all forms of violence on women and others was filled with fun and laughs at the absurd sight of burly guys teetering on skinny shoes, but it was a sobering experience for men like Villaseñor as well.

While walking to raise awareness, the AmeriCorps member and El Centro resident also walked for a close family member who suffered sexual assault.

“It’s something you don’t want to happen to anyone,” Villaseñor said. “I was even more shocked to hear it was another family member. I think about them, I think about anyone, like, when I hear a friend is going out, I do think they should be with someone. It’s not safe.”

Villaseñor was one of many to take part in the 15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, a march to support victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and rape. The event took place on Friday afternoon, April 29 and moved from downtown El Centro to Bucklin Park this year.

Men and women marched “a mile” together on the sidewalk that lines Bucklin Park. Groups from the Imperial Valley College fire and police academies were present, the El Centro Fire Department, Imperial County Office of Education and AmeriCorps, and other men from the community who were willing to put on the red heels for the cause.

“This is just a good presentation on what women go through on a daily basis, just walking a mile,” said Marcus Monzo, an IVC campus security officer. “I would love to come out and do this again.”

Interim El Centro Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña leans on his wife, Debra Garcia Ceseña, for support, listening to her tell him, “You’re doing great, sweetie.” The Chief struggled mightily on his red high heel that he wore as part of the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march on Friday afternoon, April 29 at Bucklin Park in El Centro. The march is to bring awareness to sexual assault, domestic violence and rape. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The Calexico High School Bulldog Drumline led the march. Some participants carried signs calling for an end to domestic violence or support for those who have gone through it, others carried smaller picket signs that had the names and silhouettes of people who have been victims of abuse.

Marcos Andrade of Imperial is with the IVC Fire Academy and had come to show support.

“It’s terrible, I’ve seen pictures and media of it and it’s just really sad and terrible,” Andrade said, struggling to walk in the shoes. “I’m glad that there’s places and resources where people can get help.”

There was certainly a lot of laughing and good-natured ribbing going on by some of the men, but organizers of the event, like Gilbert Grijalva, know there was an understanding that this was all to combat a darker reality.

More than 60 men (in red high heels) and woman took part in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march on Friday afternoon, April 29 at Bucklin Park in El Centro. The march is to bring awareness to sexual assault, domestic violence and rape. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Grijalva is program manager for Sure Helpline Center, and he gets to see a lot of the situations firsthand of the victims of abuse who come to the organization seeking help. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic made domestic violence situations increase in the Valley, saying Sure Helpline has been seeing more and more people coming in trying to get help and escape.

“We want to get the message out, we want to support as many people as we can,” Grijalva said. “Some situations are horrible, you just want to cry, but you just have to be able to talk with the person.”

These are situations that interim El Centro Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña knows all too well. He has been on scenes where he has witnessed the domestic violence in action and been able to stop it. He’s even witnessed the happy ending, watching victims get their justice against their abuser. Unfortunately, he has also seen the worst-case result, a death.

Friday was Ceseña’s first walk, and it was painful. The soles of his shoes were falling apart while he was marching around the corner close to the end of the walk. However, he took the pain as a reminder of what others were going through.

“It’s nothing closely related to the pain and anguish of what someone goes through, but it gives us little bit of a taste,” Ceseña said.

By the time the walkers reached the end of the march, there were sore feet and many were walking bow-legged. But many said it was worth it.

“We joke around and so forth, but the bottom line is, it’s an adjustment, it’s difficult, but no matter how difficult that walk might have been, it doesn’t compare to (what the) victims of violence suffer through,” Holtville resident Gerardo Lara said. “So a small sacrifice for a great cause.”

Marcos Andrade, a member of the Imperial Valley College Fire Academy, tries to keep it together as he walks down the sidewalk in his red heels during the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march on Friday afternoon, April 29 at Bucklin Park in El Centro. The march is to bring awareness to sexual assault, domestic violence and rape. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

IVC Dean of Student Affairs James Dalske has, unfortunately, seen his fair share of stories and cases from students on campus. He has had to be there as the judicator of all cases and has gotten to know both sides at times. Both parties don’t know what is going on sometimes, but it’s his job to help make the campus a safe place for students.

“Myself and other men need to make a stand to say that enough is enough, that we support our women, and we support making everyone feels safe and protected,” Dalske said.

Sure Helpline’s decision to move the Walk a Mile event from downtown El Centro to Bucklin Park gave the organization a chance to have more informational and other kinds of booths and activities after the walk was over. There is hope that the park will be the walk’s permanent home for years to come, according to Sure Helpline officials.

At the start of the walk, AmeriCorps member Kristen Rivera got ready to walk with her coworkers and friends, a couple of whom were men squeezing into their red pumps. Rivera said she felt she had to walk to help break the stigma around domestic violence and bring the discussion forward.

It’s an issue that hits close to home for Rivera, as well. She has experienced sexual assault and domestic violence from a partner, and she remembered feeling ashamed and too scared to do anything or admit to anybody what was going on.

“Seeing all these people out here lets me know that I’m not alone, and all the other women who have gone through it as well are not alone,” Rivera said. “It makes me feel happy, because it’s like they are wearing heels, but it lets me know that I have an ally. These are people who are willing to stand with me and not against me.”