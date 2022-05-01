SOFTBALL: Vikings Jump On Top of IVL Standings

HOLTVILLE — With the Imperial Valley League softball season consisting of only six games, a quick start is vital to any team’s success. That’s why the 2-0 start the Holtville High softball team got last week has them sitting atop the standings.

The Vikings (15-7 overall, 2-0 in IVL) went to Brawley Union High and scored a 5-0 victory on Wednesday, April 27, then beat Central Union High, 6-3, in Holtville on Friday, April 29.

The IVL consists of Holtville, Brawley, Central and Southwest each playing just two times. The entire league schedule will be completed within three weeks.

“Almost every game is a must-win with the league only being six games,” said Melissa Snyder, Holtville’s fifth-year head coach said after Friday’s victory over Central. “We’re two games in and that’s one-third of our season.”

At Brawley, junior pitcher Kalli Strahm kept the Wildcats’ off balance and got the complete-game victory, allowing just four hits with one strikeout and no walks.

The Vikings got two runs in the first inning, one in the third and two in the fifth to beat Brawley. Junior Kamryn Walker led the offense with three hits and three runs scored and Strahm drove in two runs.

On Friday, April 29, Strahm again got the complete-game win, allowing four runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Holtville jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Spartans in the second inning and added a third run in the third inning when Strahm tripled to right field and scored on an error.

Holtville High School junior Kamryn Walker gets safely to third base during the Vikings’ Imperial Valley League game against Central Union High in Holtville on Friday, April 29. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KATELYN BAEZA

“In the at-bat before I noticed she was pitching up and away,” said the 17-year-old Strahm. “In that at bat I figured it was going to be the same type of pitch and I just let it rip.”

Central cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning, but the Vikings scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to build a 6-1 advantage.

Singles by sophomore Kaitlyn Havens, sophomore Anneliese Gutierrez and freshman Addison Clunn loaded the bases and a walk to freshman Melissa Lopez scored one run. Walker then came up and delivered a two-run single.

Strahm allowed single runs in the fifth and sixth innings but blanked the Spartans in the final frame.

“She’s been feeling really good lately and you can tell because the ball is coming out of her hand well,” Snyder said about her junior hurler. “She knows what and where she wants to go with the ball. She’s a very cerebral pitcher and knows how to execute her gameplan.”

The Vikings return to IVL action at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, with a road game at Southwest High in El Centro. They will have a rematch with Brawley at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, in Holtville.