BASEBALL: Vikings Suffer Tough Loss on Walk-Off HR

EL CENTRO — The Holtville High School baseball team led for all but one pitch against Southwest High here on Tuesday, May 3. Unfortunately for the Vikings that one pitch was a walk-off grand slam home run by the Eagles in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Southwest an 8-7 Imperial Valley League victory.

The loss drops Holtville (9-12-2 overall, 2-4 in IVL) out of contention in the IVL race with only two games remaining. Southwest and Brawley Union sit tied atop the league with identical 5-1 records.

On Tuesday, May 3, the Vikings jumped on top of the Eagles 3-1 after the first inning and led 7-1 after the second. Southwest scored solo runs in the bottom of the third and sixth innings to make it 7-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

After scoring one run in the inning to make it 7-4, Southwest loaded the bases and sophomore Jesse Arreola delivered the walk off grand slam to ignite a celebration on the Eagles’ home field.

Senior J.R. Garewal led the Vikings’ offense with two hits and three RBIs, while fellow senior Rafa Espinoza had two hits and scored two runs. Junior Nic Pacheco also had two hits and scored a run while senior Spencer Hilfiker had one hit and two RBIs.

The Vikings entered the game sitting at 15th in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV rankings, needing to move up to the top 12 to guarantee itself a spot in the postseason.

Holtville has struggled lately, losing six of its last seven games. The Vikings will close out the season with two against Central Union High, the first at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, in Holtville and the second game set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, in El Centro.