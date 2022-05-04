Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: April 26-May 2

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from April 26 through May 2.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

4:42 a.m.: A resident of Shore King Avenue in Salton City reported finding an unknown subject wearing a dark hoodie inside their silver Honda Civic. The subject reportedly returned later and attempted to break into the vehicle.

7:06 a.m.: Deputies assisted Union Pacific Railroad personnel with removing trespassers from a train near Beal Road in Niland.

8:21 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a fully engulfed RV burning on Edith Lane in Niland.

10:04 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a male subject on a bicycle lighting dumpsters on fire at the corner of McCabe Road and Clark Road near El Centro.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

9:36 a.m.: A subject called deputies from Highway 86 near Salton Sea Beach to report that a man had approached him at Red Earth Casino and asked him for gasoline. When the caller refused, the subject became angry, followed him onto the highway in a newer model white Toyota Camry and tried to run him off the road.

9:48 a.m.: Deputies received reports that a female subject had walked into a gas station on Highway 111 in Niland with a gash on her forehead. The caller advised that the woman appeared to have been assaulted.

12:14 p.m.: A resident of Evan Hewes Highway at Canon Road near El Centro called deputies to advise that her neighbor was in the middle of the intersection waving his hands and yelling at passing vehicles.

3:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 86 at Monterey Road near Desert Shores.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

5:15 a.m.: A total of 2,400 onion bags were reported stolen from a field on East McCabe Road near El Centro, worth an estimated $4,000.

5:57 a.m.: A motorist reported spotting what appeared to be a body wrapped in a bloody sheet on the side of Highway 111 at Fredericks Road near Brawley.

8:39 p.m.: The Los Angeles Air Traffic Control Center advised deputies that they had received multiple reports of a subject pointing a green laser at aircraft from Seeley and requested patrol checks of the area.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

7:25 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports that a white four-door sedan had crashed into a canal at the corner of Austin Road and Wahl Road near El Centro.

9:40 a.m.: Deputies received reports that a 68-year-old male subject on Sea Garden Drive in Salton City had cut off a piece of his arm in an accident involving a type of flying machine called a paramotor.

3:08 p.m.: Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident on Evan Hewes Highway at Highway 115 near Holtville.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

2:34 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of an off-road traffic collision on Gecko Road in Glamis involving two patients — a male subject with a possible arm fracture and a female subject with a possible shin fracture.

5:50 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a male subject with no shirt and black pants running around a field carrying a machete at the corner of Yuma Road and Araz Road in Winterhaven.

12:54 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle rollover collision on Highway 86 at Austin Road near Brawley.

4:45 p.m.: A subject called deputies from the Sunbeam Lake rest area to advise that his girlfriend was removing her clothing and running through traffic.

7:07 p.m.: A subject called 911 from the Niland area to report that he had just been assaulted by two subjects, one with a baseball bat and one with a golf club.

MONDAY, MAY 1

2:33 a.m.: Deputies received reports that a truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Vanderlinden Road outside of Holtville.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

11:24 p.m.: A female subject called deputies to report that a Hispanic male adult subject with tattoos wearing a tank top and black shorts stole her phone while she was at Hot Rods & Beer. She advised that the man was headed toward 7-Eleven.