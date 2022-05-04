Legion Auxiliary Kicks Off Poppy Drive

HOLTVILLE — The Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138 is kicking off its annual red poppy drive. Its first appearance was during a trade and lender fair at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro on Thursday, April 28.

Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138 members are shown next to a table decorated with patriotic materials at the Bradley-Keffer American Legion hall in Holtville in this undated photo. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KAREN GIBBS

The auxiliary’s red poppy drive typically takes place throughout May, in advance of National Poppy Day, on May 28, which pays tribute to armed service members who have served and died in combat since World War I.

The American Legion auxiliary will be hosting additional poppy drives on May 13 at the Donut Avenue, post office and the Rotary Club in Holtville.

The auxiliary distributes red poppies, made from crepe paper, to the community in exchange for a small donation.

Red poppies have become a symbol of soldiers killed in combat as the bulbed flowers grew in abundance on the bombed fields of Flanders, Belgium, and northwest France during World War I.

All contributions are used by the auxiliary to support the welfare of the veterans and their families throughout California. In 2020, the local American Legion auxiliary raised more than $1,000 from its distribution of poppies.