Southern Airways to Begin Flights to Las Vegas

IMPERIAL — Southern Airways Express will begin summer service to Las Vegas from the Imperial County airport beginning May 24. Southern has provided daily flights between Imperial and Los Angeles since it acquired Mokulele Airlines more than three years ago.

Southern’s routes in Imperial are subsidized under the federal Essential Air Service program, and since 2019, Imperial has been one of the top-performing communities in all of EAS, according to a Southern Airways press release.

In the year before the COVID pandemic, 12,800 passengers used Southern’s flights at Imperial. Throughout the pandemic and beyond, Southern has posted a controllable completion rate of 99.3 percent, which means, excluding weather cancellations, the airline has been virtually perfect for the last 26 months, the press release states.

“Complementing our Los Angeles flights with Las Vegas should be a real winner,” stated Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer of Southern Airways, in the press release. “We expect this gamble to pay off big. We are even designating ‘711’ as the flight number for the Imperial-to-Vegas flights in hopes it gives our passengers a little extra luck.”

Southern will offer daily service between Imperial and Las Vegas every day except Tuesdays. Fares begin at $79. Tickets are on sale now at iFlySouthern.com, as well as all online travel agencies such as Travelocity, Orbitz, and Expedia.

“The county is extremely grateful to Southern Airways for choosing to open this service to residents and travelers of Imperial County,” Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Jesus Eduardo Escobar stated in the release. “This will be an extraordinary opportunity for many to venture outside of Imperial County, build connections, and hopefully bring visitors to our beautiful and unique binational region.”

Southern’s Essential Air Service contract at Imperial/El Centro has just been renewed for another four years.