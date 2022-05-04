WHATMATTERS: States’ Rights? Building Walls? Dems’ New Rhetoric

CalMatters is dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Donate now.

Good morning, California. It’s Wednesday, May 4.

Symbolic strategy shift

“Build the wall” — a slogan associated with former President Donald Trump and his supporters — is now being repurposed by California Democrats, who say they want to build metaphorical walls via legislation protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights.

“We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution,” Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said Monday night, hours after Politico published a draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion suggesting justices are poised to strike down Roe vs. Wade and the federal constitutional right to abortion.

And on Tuesday, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco announced that lawmakers in 18 other states have introduced or plan to introduce bills modeled on his proposal to provide legal protection for out-of-state families seeking gender-affirming care for their transgender kids.

Wiener: “We are building a coordinated national legislative campaign by LGBTQ lawmakers — a rainbow wall — to provide refuge for trans kids and their families.”

The two efforts are the latest indication that Democrats may turn to “states’ rights” — a legal argument often invoked by Republicans to challenge federal policies they say encroach on states’ authority to set their own rules — if the U.S. Supreme Court weakens or overturns federal precedents such as Roe vs. Wade.

We got a preview of that possible future in December, when the nation’s highest court declined to block a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Democratic lawmakers are advancing a Newsom-backed bill to allow private Californians to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes or sells assault weapons or ghost guns. “If states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts,” Newsom said in December, “then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way.” Atkins used similar language on Tuesday: “If you look at the draft opinion, it references states’ rights,” she said. “We are a state and California intends to use its full authority to defend our residents.”

In related news:

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Monday, California had 8,631,663 confirmed cases (+0.3% from previous day) and 89,694 deaths (+0.1% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 75,238,171 vaccine doses, and 75.4% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

Other stories you should know

1. Murder charges filed in Sacramento shooting

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert speaks during a news conference in Sacramento on March 2, 2019. Photo by Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo

Three men have each been charged with three counts of murder in the April 3 Sacramento shooting that killed six and wounded 12, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Tuesday. All three men — brothers Smiley and Dandrae Martin, both booked in Sacramento County jail, and Mtula Payton, who prosecutors allege was out on bail for felony possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting and remains at large — are eligible for the death penalty, though prosecutors haven’t yet decided whether to pursue that option. However, capital punishment is for all intents and purposes outlawed in California — Newsom placed a moratorium on the practice on his first day in office, and the state hasn’t executed anyone since 2006.

At the Tuesday press conference in downtown Sacramento, prosecutors seemed frustrated with state laws they suggested have constrained their ability to charge suspects:

2. Sports betting battle intensifies

A DraftKings logo displayed on a board at the DFS Players Conference in New York on Nov. 13, 2015. Photo by Lucas Jackson, Reuters

The battle over sports betting is heating up, with at least two of four competing initiatives poised to land on the November ballot unless state lawmakers can strike a deal to avert a costly ballot box fight — as they did last week with an agreement on medical malpractice awards. On Tuesday, online sports betting giants FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM submitted 1.6 million signatures backing their measure; around 1.1 million of those will need to be valid for it to qualify for the ballot. If approved, it will join another eligible measure to allow in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and four horse race tracks.

FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM are pitching their measure — which would require gaming companies to pay a $100 million licensing fee and be licensed in 10 other states in order to do business in California — as one that would generate “significant revenue to fund homelessness housing and mental health treatment and provide financial support for California Tribal nations,” initiative spokesman Nathan Click told CalMatters’ Grace Gedye.

But many Native American tribes are campaigning against the gaming companies’ initiative.

“The out-of-state online gaming corporations’ flawed measure is full of loopholes and deceptive promises,” said Roger Salazar, a spokesperson for Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming, which is backing another proposed ballot measure that would exclusively allow tribes to offer online and in-person sports betting. “These out of state operators don’t care about California. 90% of the profits from this measure go to these out of state corporations, leaving only pennies for the homeless.”

One measure that won’t be on the ballot: The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association’s proposal to overturn a provision of Proposition 19, a property tax measure voters approved in 2020.

3. Three Capitol dispatches

Matt Haney is sworn in to the California State Assembly on May 3, 2022. Photo via Twitter

Tuesday was a busy day in the state Capitol, so let’s catch up on must-know news:

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: California’s treasury is awash in cash, and the Capitol’s dominant Democrats now must decide how to handle the cornucopia.

San Francisco pilot project would help secure voting rights: Secretary of State Shirley Weber must take a key step by May 7 toward approving open-source voting for California, long advocated by election security experts and election integrity activists, argue Carolyn Fowler and Christine Pelosi, chair and past chair, respectively, of the California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus.

Housing shouldn’t be a worry for college students: Financing more student housing at California’s public colleges and universities is an investment in the state’s economic future, write Dick Ackerman and Mel Levine, co-chairs of the California Coalition for Public Higher Education.

