IVC, SDSU-IV to Partner on Student Housing

CALEXICO — Housing opportunities for local students who are low-income or without homes are expected to get a boost with a joint initiative between Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University-Imperial Valley.

The local institutions of higher education are partnering on a proposed $8.8 million student housing project that may provide up to 40 units for eligible students from both campuses.

The latest initiative reflects IVC’s desire to assist the approximate 300 students who have applied for campus-assisted housing and are committed to pursuing their education, said President-Superintendent Dr. Lennor Johnson.

“We have been continuously looking for additional resources and facilities to expand our housing program,” Johnson said in a phone interview on Tuesday, May 3. “The need is there.”

And it comes at a time when SDSU-IV is expanding its local course offerings, faculty roster and facilities in the Valley, particularly the construction of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics building at its Brawley campus.

“This joint housing project aligns perfectly with the timing for the opening of the new four-year STEM programs at our Brawley campus as part of our pending STEM expansion there,” stated SDSU-IV interim Dean Dr. Mark Wheeler in a written statement on Wednesday, May 4.

The proposed student housing project, to be funded with grant funds from Senate Bill 169, would expand IVC’s student housing opportunities much like its tiny homes village, formally known as Lotus Living, Rise Above Resilient Community.

Then-Imperial Valley College interim President-Superintendent Dr. Lennor Johnson announced that the college was partnering with San Diego State University-Imperial Valley on a joint student housing project during a presidents candidate forum at the campus on April 25. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The proposed project remains in its preliminary stages and is scheduled to come before the Imperial Community College District board for potential approval later this month. Already, the joint agreement has been approved by SDSU President Adela de la Torre, IVC President-Superintendent Johnson said.

As part of the initiative, stakeholders had considered three possible locations for the student housing project.

The university had initially eyed its Brawley campus as a possible site but determined that its remote location lacked the basic amenities that low-income or homeless students would likely need to access, such as public transportation, eateries and laundry mats, Johnson said.

A similar conclusion was drawn when IVC had considered its campus in Imperial as the proposed student housing site. The community college had also considered an expansion of its tiny homes village, but the SB 169 grants had restrictions that made the expansion concept unfeasible.

By default, that left the university’s campus in Calexico.

“At this point it seems like we’re leaning toward the Calexico campus but nothing has been 100 percent finalized,” Johnson said

The proposed student housing site would potentially provide up to 40 housing units. The units to be constructed could result in either 40 single- or double-occupancy rooms, or a mixture of the two.

“Those details are being worked out,” said Johnson, who had publicly disclosed the joint project during the IVC president-superintendent candidates forum on April 25.

Construction on the proposed project is not expected to get underway until sometime next year, IVC reported.

Senate Bill 169 allocated $500 million from the state’s 2021-2022 budget for student housing. Half of that allocation is designated for the state’s community colleges, while 30 percent of the funding will go toward the California State University system and the remaining 20 percent for the University of California system.

The state’s funding announcement came at a time when IVC was already experiencing success with its tiny homes village, located at 1998 N. 12th St. in El Centro. That $3.6 million student housing project provided 26 homes for eligible IVC students.

Upon hearing of the SB 169 funding opportunity, IVC reached out to SDSU-IV to see if it was interested in partnering for a student housing project. The university was glad to get on board, Johnson said.

“What they were strongly encouraging was intersegmental partnerships,” Johnson said, referring to the highly competitive SB 169 grants.

The $8.8 million SB 169 allocation still needs to be finalized by Gov. Gavin Newsom, which he is expected to firm up in his May budget revise, Johnson said. The allocation doesn’t reflect the entire amount that IVC had requested but is the amount the state Department of Finance recommended, he said.

“Normally, whatever the Department of Finance recommends usually goes through,” Johnson said. “It still stays in the ballpark.”

Indeed, the joint student housing project was ranked No. 1 on the recommended list by the Department of Finance, said SDSU-IV interim Dean Wheeler.

“We have already started the planning process with IVC so we will be ready when the funding is approved this spring, to build the first-ever student housing project for the Valley, which will fill a decades long gap in services to Valley students,” Wheeler stated.

The university itself has embarked on an ambitious plan to bolster its local course offerings, as well.

Design work has already begun on the STEM facility, which will house biology and chemistry lab space and classrooms in a newly constructed wing on the existing Brawley facility.

Additional faculty hires are to include three or four instructors whose focus will be on public and environmental health. The new SDSU-Imperial Valley hires are meant to support a new minor in Public Health in fall 2022, and a proposed major in Public Health for fall 2023.

The faculty and program are part of the university’s focus on Latinx health disparities research, which recently won a five-year, $15 million National Institutes of Health grant, officials previously reported.

The SDSU School of Nursing at SDSU-Imperial Valley is also expected to add a faculty member, as is its Teacher Education program.