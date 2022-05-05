MANA Aims to Empower Imperial Valley Girls

IMPERIAL — Fressia Iniguez of Calexico said she has been feeling the pressure to succeed academically and get accepted into a university, to follow the path that her older sister has already forged.

As a member of the first generation of her family heading toward college, the 18-year-old is feeling the weight of her parents’ expectations.

But she said listening to the speakers at MANA de Imperial Valley’s Young Ladies Conference: Empower-HER over the weekend, hearing the stories of local women who have not only gone on to college but thrived in their careers, helped quiet some of those fears.

“I tend to question a lot about myself, and just to hear these speakers and that they go through a lot of similar situations and that they questioned the same things that I question now, it’s just amazing that you can relate to other people and how they have a that story that is similar to you,” Fressia said between sessions at the conference, held at Imperial Valley College on Saturday, April 30.

What Fressia said came away with was a life-changing and encouraging experience that will help push her beyond the Valley into her future.

Fressia was one of many young ladies who attended the third MANA leadership conference for high school-aged girls to seek knowledge for college and take inspiration from other powerful women in their fields.

Some 70 young ladies participated in MANA de Imperial Valley’s Empower-HER Leadership Conference on Saturday morning, April 30 at Imperial Valley College. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The conference is meant to gather young women of the Imperial Valley for an opportunity to learn about themselves, future careers, and meet other like-minded young ladies. There was also an emphasis this year on pushing the girls to think about resilience and perseverance, since those are qualities that will get one through college and careers. Only 14 percent of the Imperial Valley population has a bachelor’s degree, and MANA is hoping to help change that.

“You just hope to be able to inspire them in some way and support them in their future success through the presenters today,” MANA de Imperial Valley President Rosyo Ramirez said.

This was the first year that MANA partnered with IVC Upward Bound and Soroptimist of El Centro to put on the conference, which also brought a focus on STEM careers, fields that are usually not filled by women, IVC Upward Bound director Luis Torres said. Torres pointed out that a lot of schools do not have STEM programs and there is a significant lack of STEM-based jobs in the Imperial Valley.

“Statistically, women do not obtain STEM degrees,” Torres added. “Hopefully, this is motivating our young students and members from the community to pursue their dreams and to think outside the box.”

KATHERINE RAMOS VIDEO

Speakers on April 30 were local women and included a keynote speaker on the importance of mental health through resilience. There were two deputies from the Imperial County Sherriff’s Office, two directors of educational programs at IVC and San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus, and two scientists and STEM career-oriented women.

Yareli Rivera, director of Student Development and Activities at IVC, said she sees a lot of herself in these students and feels privileged as she told them her story and feels it has come full circle for her. She herself spoke about being in their shoes, how she struggled figuring out what she wanted to do in college but persevered before finding her career in education.

“They can pursue anything that they want, education goals, career goals, I just want them to know that they are capable and they deserve whatever discipline they might do. It is all possible for them,” Rivera said.

“There are people at the college that understand that story, growing up in the Valley, what that experience has been like, helping them feel empowered, helping them understand that they are resilient, that they are going to continue in these journeys no matter what, so we are really looking forward to that,” said Yolanda Cataño, interim associate dean of Institutional Effectiveness, Equity, and Student Success at IVC.

Fourteen-year-old Kayla Magdaleno from Calipatria came for much the same reasons as Fressia Iniguez. Kayla wanted to be surrounded by powerful women who would help give her the push to go on to college, including hoping she can keep in touch with one of the scientists, researcher and Brawley native Dr. Lorena Navarro, since she is considering a STEM field career.

“They are really pushing us to ask a lot of questions and I’m learning a lot,” Kayla said. “I hope I’m able to get their information.”

Isabelle Lerario speaks on the importance of going for STEM careers at the MANA de Imperial Valley Young Ladies Conference: Empower-HER Leadership Conference on Saturday morning, April 30 at Imperial Valley College. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Sisters Maria and Abigail Ceseña from Calexico attended the conference upon the recommendation by their godmother, and they were more than happy to be there. Maria wanted to hear the steps that the speakers had to do to get to where they are now.

“They try to help you grow your character as a person and grow your education,” 15-year-old Maria said.

“I learned how you can change, your first option does not have to be your only one,” said 13-year-old Abigail, who was interested in the presentation from the female deputies from the Sheriff’s Office since she is interested in law enforcement at the moment.

MANA President Ramirez said the hope is that the students come out of the conference seeing powerful women who were once in their shoes and realizing they can do it, too.

Keynote speaker Nikita Gupta, a founder of the GRIT Coaching Program at the University of California Los Angeles, said she wants the young women to remember that they are strong, touching on the subject of resilience that was talked about just as much as STEM at the conference.

“If they can trust and listen to that inner voice that is guiding them, reminding them that they are more than enough, then that will be the best takeaway for me,” Gupta said. “Because that will be the best thing for them throughout their life.”

Coming away from the conference, Fressia Iniguez said she will be remembering the stories that were told and will try to make them her own.

“One of the presenters said you have to work for what you want,” Fressia said. “So I take away the determination I need to keep on going and not give up. That even though something doesn’t turn out perfect, it’s still unique and still a part of myself.”