A (Not So) Long Time Ago … A Star Warzz Club Celebrates

BRAWLEY — Devon Flores, Pablo Barajas, and John Portales, members of the Imperial Valley Star Warzz Club, spent May the Third making over Brawley Creamery in anticipation of May the Fourth festivities.

Covering windows, affixing “faction” emblems on the floors and walls, and putting up tables that would hold Star Wars merch and memorabilia, the local cosplayers still had their own costumes to work on.

“We are cutting it a little thin, but we can make something work out, and I’ll say it’ll be worth it,” Flores said on Tuesday, May 3.

On a nearby couch, a pilot helmet made of foam was still in the process of being put together, just gray flooring mat at that point, no color yet. Next to it was a pair of blue painted foam arm guards waiting for the straps that would make the Jango Fett cosplay complete.

Yet it all seemed to work out and then some. The IV Star Warzz Club finished everything in time for Wednesday, May the Fourth, and the turnout at Brawley Creamery even exceeded their wildest expectations.

Pablo Barajas cosplays as the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, during the Imperial Valley Star Warzz Club’s May the Fourth celebration at Brawley Creamery on Wednesday, May 4. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

On Wednesday, before the doors opened, a line that snaked around the corner of Main and Sixth streets filled with junior Jedis, small Sith lords, and little fighter pilots, along with their parents, waiting for a chance to see what the Star Warzz Club had put together for a date set aside as the official Star Wars Day, made so by California lawmakers in 2019 in honor of the opening of Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge.

“Seeing, especially little kids, get excited and happy, it’s a really nice thing,” Portales said. “Especially since in the Valley, when I was growing up, there wasn’t anything, and now we have something.”

The club held its first event in 2021, but there wasn’t as much for the public, just a photo op in the back of the ice cream shop with a group of rebel fighters. This year, the club wanted to do more.

In An Ice Cream Shop Far, Far Away …

It is a period of celebration inside Brawley Creamery on May 4, fans were able to gather for a good time, celebrating the day by munching on popcorn and ice cream, playing games in the back room, such as a lightsaber ring toss or stormtrooper bowling. Youths were able to win tickets from the games and trade them for Star Wars-themed prizes in the front of the shop.

There were photo ops with five cosplayers, all dressed up as characters connected to the Disney+ shows, “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian.” Raffle prizes were handed out as well, all Star Wars-themed of course.

Brothers Vincent Catlett (right) and Danyle Catlett hold the prizes they won in a raffle during the Imperial Valley Star Warzz Club’s May the Fourth celebration at Brawley Creamery on Wednesday, May 4. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Later in the evening, there was trivia on “The Book of Boba Fett” that put fans’ knowledge to the test and pride on the line.

Brawley resident Johan Pareira brought his cousin with him for the day and was happy to see a full event in swing for Star Wars Day.

“I like the action, the story of it, and I really like the characters; Han Solo is my favorite,” Pareira said of why he is so fond of Star Wars. “It’s pretty cool the Creamery did this; they have all these people here dressed in costume special just for today.”

Amanda Beltran of Brawley attended last year’s event with her children and liked seeing more being done this year. She said she was happy to see more characters and that the event had expanded from the back of the shop.

“They like it. They are like, ‘Mom, we need to go,’ and I said yes,” Beltran said of her children. “More characters came, more people dressed up, and also a bigger turn out for them.”

Killian Mancera and her family came from Heber. She said she likes to support Valley events, plus Mancera and her family are big Star Wars fans. She calls Star Wars an “intergenerational” series that she can watch with her nephews and her own children.

“We like to watch it as a family,” Mancera said. “I’ve always liked it since I was a kid, and me and my husband enjoy sharing it with our kids, and we really like the newer shows. It’s just been getting better.”

The Mandalorian (Pablo Barajas) poses with Star Wars fans Rebecca Goodsell (back row), Lydia Cheatwood, Sofia Cruz, Reanna Carmelo (front row) and Darcy Pendley during the Imperial Valley Star Warzz Club’s May the Fourth celebration at Brawley Creamery on Wednesday, May 4. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The Cosplayers Strike Back

As children ran around the shop, eating ice cream, breaking out into impromptu lightsaber duels in the front and back of the shop, Boba Fett and his crew kept a watchful eye on the activities.

IV Star Warzz Club members Devon Flores, Pablo Barajas, and John Portales chose cosplays that were either part of or connected to Boba Fett’s crew or “crime family” due to the popularity of “The Book of Boba Fett,” including Fennec Shand, the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, and extras like Bo Catan and Jango Fett, who have had larger roles in the extended Star Wars universe.

Flores was behind most of the cosplays, making the armor pieces out of EVA foam mats or getting professional helmets. Flores said he likes to get as close as he can, perfecting the work as much as possible. He has made a few pieces using a 3D printer before, but has recently been unable to use it due machine complications.

Ruby Rocha (from left), cosplaying as Fennec Shand, a character from both “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian,” sits beside Devon Flores cosplaying as Boba Fett, prepare for the Imperial Valley Star Warzz Club’s event at Brawley Creamery on Wednesday, May 4. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

His favorite Star Wars cosplays so far have been Anakin Skywalker, Kylo Ren, and Darth Vader.

“I’m just a simple man making my way through the galaxy,” Flores said with a laugh. “I’m just a cosplayer who likes to be in things, and being in so many different fandoms, it’s pretty easy to get into.”

Getting the finer details is Barajas’ job, attending to some of the technical details that Flores might miss. When in cosplay, Barajas very much likes to get into character. At first Flores was going to be Din Djarin, but moved aside for Barajas who was happy to get into the mindset of his favorite character.

“I like to pretend I’m them, and for the most part we play characters that are based on our friendship,” Barajas said.

Portales got involved later in the club and cosplay after the club was formed, referred by a friend who knew he was interested in Star Wars. From there he began working with Flores and Barajas to bring various characters to life, be it from Marvel, Star Wars, or even a blend of Star Wars and Disney princesses.

“This time everyone is pitching in a little bit of something,” Portales said of the May the Fourth event. “I’m more excited about it.”

All the work in getting ready for such the May the Fourth celebration was worth it for the club, and for the individual cosplayers.

“It’s always fun for me,” Flores said, “and seeing the kids having fun just makes it a little more worth it at times.”

Five-year-old Bennett Hamby (right) and 5-year-old Jahel Armenta “battle” in a darkened room with only their lightsabers providing illumination during the Imperial Valley Star Warzz Club’s May the Fourth celebration at Brawley Creamery on Wednesday, May 4. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO