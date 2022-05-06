Calexico Teachers Union Seeks Community Support

CALEXICO — Maria Ocampo is mad. Mad about the confusing rumors surrounding contract negotiations between the Calexico Unified School District and the teachers’ union.

But more than that, Ocampo said she is mad that parents don’t seem to care to inform themselves about the negotiations, which is something that could have a large impact on their schoolchildren’s futures.

For her part, she has done her best to attend CUSD board meetings when time permits. She also got a babysitter to watch her young children so she could attend a meeting the Associated Calexico Teachers hosted on Thursday, May 5 to inform the community about the stakes involved with its ongoing contract negotiations.

Yet, despite the looming uncertainty facing the district community amid the ongoing contract negotiations, Ocampo said most parents’ attention appears to be elsewhere, often on trivial things.

“They are very engaged in things taking place outside the city, but local things don’t seem to matter to them,” Ocampo said after the meeting concluded at the Camarena Memorial Library, and which attracted a handful of parents. “That’s how I see it.”

Indeed, an increased showing of parents’ support may be just what is needed to sway the district to agree to the salary and benefit concessions that the Associated Calexico Teachers is seeking, ACT members said during the hour-long meeting.

One way parents could help is by emailing district officials and board members, said ACT member and Calexico High teacher Victor Piña during the presentation he provided at the meeting. Parents’ attendance at ACT rallies and vehicle parades could also prove helpful, he said.

But the potentially greatest impact would be for parents who are supportive of teachers’ push for increased salaries and benefits to not only attend board meetings, but speak during the public comment period, as well.

Victor Piña, Calexico High teacher and Associated Calexico Teachers member, led a meeting to inform community members about the union’s ongoing contract negotiations with the Calexico Unified School District at Camarena Memorial Library on Thursday, May 5. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“We need the presence and support of the parents so our demands can be heard,” Piña told those gathered.

As far as the union’s latest demands go, details were not available. Union members have been operating without a contract for more than two years and have not received a cost-of-living adjustment in about five years. Besides teachers, ACT represents school counselors and psychologists, too.

The district publicly disclosed its latest offer to ACT on Wednesday, May 4, a day after the proposal was presented to union negotiators.

The district’s proposal offered a 25 percent salary schedule increase, effective July 1. That’s up from the 20.5 percent salary bump the district proposed in February with its then-last, best and final salary and benefits offer. It also goes far beyond the total 15 percent salary increase that CUSD had offered ACT in September.

Under the latest offer, current eligible employees and recent retirees also stand to gain a one-time payment of between $10,000 to $35,000, depending on their years of service, according to information found on the Calexico Unified School District website.

If accepted, proposed contract changes to ACT members’ health insurance would include a $10,000 contribution by the district per plan year for single coverage premiums, or $17,000 per plan year for single plus one coverage premiums.

Additionally, ACT members would have the full cost of their premiums paid by the district for the 2022-2023 school year, only.

“The district sincerely hopes that ACT will accept the district’s proposal either before or during the factfinding process,” the district stated in a document that served to update the public about the contract negotiations.

The fact-finding process is scheduled to get underway and be potentially completed over the course of two days next week, ACT member Piña said. A representative of both sides and a neutral party appointed by the state will weigh the data that both CUSD and ACT present to bolster their respective positions.

Despite the latest concessions by the district, ACT negotiators have not agreed to the latest proposal, Piña indicated during his remarks at the informational meeting. He, too, told those gathered that it is hoped an agreement between ACT and CUSD is soon reached.

“ACT is one step away from a legal strike,” Piña said. “We do not want to strike we want to negotiate.”

Though he said he didn’t have the exact results of how many union members may have recently voted in favor of striking, Piña said that he was aware that a majority of its ranks did so.

The union also appears to have recently surveyed its membership to determine their support for a separate potential strike. That strike vote was in response to the district board’s recent approval of a resolution that will allow the joint powers authority known as the Self-Insured Schools of California to serve as the administrator of the district’s benefits plan instead of Anthem Blue Cross.

The union has formally complained that the resolution amounted to an unfair labor practice because the district chose to change ACT’s insurance carrier amid negotiations without the union’s approval, according to information provided to this newspaper by an ACT member.

The union has long maintained that its certificated employees earn on average about $30,000 less annually than their counterparts at other local school districts. The pay disparity is causing experienced teachers to leave the district for better-paying jobs in other school districts, ACT members have stated.

As experienced teachers continue to leave, the district is also reportedly relying increasingly on substitute teachers, who can earn $250 to $300 daily for a long-term assignment, as a way to shore up its faculty workforce, Piña said.

And even when substitutes are offered permanent positions, they often leave after gaining enough experience to find work elsewhere, Salvador Cuevas, a Calexico High math teacher, said during the informational meeting.

Another point of contention that was brought up during the meeting dealt with the amount that the district has spent on legal fees to have three separate attorneys take part in negotiations. One ACT member present placed that figure at $11 million.

When this newspaper posed that very question in late March to CUSD board member Ciro Calderon, he stated in a text message that the district has paid its lead negotiator about $105,000.

Calderon also stated that the district’s approximate $38 million in reserves would drop “drastically” to barely above the required 3 percent required by law if the district were to agree to a 22 percent pay increase and provide retroactive pay for ACT members.