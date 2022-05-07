BRAWLEY — Cinco de Mayo in the Imperial Valley was a feast for the senses, with competition tacos, live music and a dog contest in the Northend and a margarita event at the IV Fairgrounds in south.

People from all over the county gathered in downtown Brawley on Thursday, May 5 for the Imperial Valley Taco Festival to chow down on tacos of all kinds, be they carne asada, chicken, al pastor, fish, or even birria. Drinks flowed from the beer gardens and from the taqueros serving aguas frescas.

Every corner of the Main Street Plaza there was someone with a plate in their hand bowing toward their taco to take a bite, taking in the annual event held by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.

Two-year-old Dominic Luna wants a bite of his dad, Javi Luna’s, tacos at the Imperial Valley Taco Festival in downtown Brawley on Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, May 5. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Alexia Martinez came back to her hometown from San Diego for the day, planning to root for a friend in the dog costume contest. She had never been to the event before but liked that it was something other than Cattle Call and Mariachi Night.

“It’s kind of nice to break up between November and have more than one time to come back to the Valley kind of thing,” Martinez said.

“I thought it would be cool to come out here, have some tacos, drink a beer or so, and have a good time,” said Julian Davila, who came out from Imperial with a friend. “I’ve had (tacos) from three or four different spots and they’ve all been great.”

Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman was confident there was at least 4,000 people in attendance. Main Street was packed with attendees with lines at the taco stands and trucks stretching from one side of the street to the other. Even the beer gardens had long lines.

“It brings the residents out and other people from other parts of the Valley, and that makes for a great event and we’re happy to have it,” said Couchman.

On the other side of the Valley, the Imperial Regional Chamber of Commerce staged its first Cinco de Mayo event, which involved a margarita challenge, featuring music, photos, a “mystery piñata” and raffles.

Margarita Ramirez flips tortillas while her sister, Gloria Ramirez, has a plate for tacos waiting at the Imperial Valley Taco Festival in downtown Brawley on Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, May 5. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Brawley Celebrates on the Plaza

The 4,000 or so people Brawley Mayor Couchman predicted ate, drank and danced late into the evening. Five bands played on two stages at either end of the Plaza. On the west end people were dancing to Melao Live, while on the east end Corona Trio Norteño, La Chambita, Laisha Vega and Miriam Corona performed.

For many, though, it was not just the food or the entertainment but the prospect of going out that drew them to the bright lights on Main Street.

“I just came to eat some tacos, have some fun, take my girl out,” Brawley resident Chuito Leon said. “They should do this more often; it makes the city come alive.”

Sandra Garcia, another Brawley resident, came out with her boyfriend and family just for the food, not realizing it was a taco festival. They wanting to be out with people and have a good time.

“I like it, it brings everybody out, everybody has fun, there’s food, and you get to see your friends,” said Garcia, right before she and her family made their way toward one of the taco stands.

“We just love tacos, beer, and good times and vibes,” said Zach Lopez from El Centro as he and his friends took bites of their own tacos, laughing and partying the night away.

Crowning of a Taco King

Of course, it couldn’t be a taco festival without the star dish. Taking the center stage of all this food were the men and women who were competing for the title of Taco King and best tacos in the Valley.

Gilbert Lucero of Jr. Tacos & Grill of Calipatria was crowned the new Imperial Valley Taco King at the Imperial Valley Taco Festival in downtown Brawley on Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, May 5. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Fifteen teams dueled in the taco arena this year in categories for best salsa, best open, or anything taco, and best carne asada taco and the Taco King title.

The crown went to Gilbert Lucero of Calipatria. This was his and his wife’s first year competing and the first year for their business, Jr. Tacos & Grill, named after his youngest son. The festival was Lucero’s first-time doing catering, and the line was long throughout the event.

The cart had been a dream of Lucero and his wife, a 20-year dream that was inspired by carts seen in Las Vegas and fueled by the desire to start something for his family of 10. Lucero said thanks for the win, and that he might think about catering more often or expanding his business, because “I know they are good.”

“It’s amazing, we never thought that this was going to happen. Me and my wife, we’ve had this plan for years but we never decided to do it until this year,” Lucero said. “If the people like it, I like it, then we’ll move forward.”

Lucero, who won a cash prize of $750 for the title, had already sold out of all of his food before the prizes were awarded.

“We were afraid of not being able to do it, but we did it,” said Lucero, “Because of our kids. This is a family business.”

Best Salsa and Best Open Category Taco went to Rafael Montano of Poco Perro Loco, the Taco King winner from the 2019 competition.

Even after the winner was announced, beer garden was closing, and vendors were closing up shop at 10 p.m., there were still people wandering the streets either talking or seeking something to satisfy late night munchies and not ready to go home.

Guests sample margaritas from booth No. 3 at the Margarita Challenge and Cinco de Mayo celebration put on by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce at the IV Fairgrounds. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IV REGIONAL CHAMBER

Margaritas Flow at IV Fairgrounds

The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Cinco de Mayo Margarita Challenge at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds Thursday, May 5, where five teams competed for bragging rights for the best tasting margaritas and the best decorated booth. With colorful flags, flowers, lights, and other Latin-themed decorations, the building was a pop of color and shine.

Guests were encouraged to sample each team’s signature margarita and vote for their favorite before dancing the night away. Between jalapeño-watermelon, honey and burnt rosemary, strawberry-sage, and more, locals tasted their way through the night.

With the intent to support and promote local businesses, piñatas were sold with gifts, prizes, and gift cards from different businesses from throughout the Valley.

Winners of the Margarita Challenge were:

Best drink, judge’s choice: Michelle Hollinger and her daughter with “Boozy Bites”

Best drink, people’s choice: Prince & Associates

Best decor: Victor Nava and Jaysel Mendoza with Las Palmitas Taco Shop

Kayla Kirby contributed to this story.