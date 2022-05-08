Foster Mother Helps Fill Role for Teens

EL CENTRO — On Mother’s Day, we celebrate the mothers in our lives but often overlook the mothers who step in to care for children when no one else will — foster mothers like Sonia Plancarte.

Since 2010, Plancarte has taken care of 20 different children, focusing primarily on the hardest group to work with, teenage boys. Plancarte had originally intended to work with smaller children, but when she saw the needs of these older boys, she opened her home to them.

Michelle Betancourt, an advocate with Court Appointed Special Advocates who helped translate on behalf of Plancarte, who’s primary language is Spanish, also explained that working with teen boys is rare among foster parents, since they have been stereotyped as being “difficult.”

“They are not bad kids, they just need a little extra support,” Plancarte responded through Betancourt, during an interview on Tuesday, May 3.

Growing up in Mexico, Plancarte would walk past children in Mexico’s social services system every day, and even as a child she felt drawn to help them. After her own two children were raised, Plancarte decided to begin to take in foster children, finding her purpose along the way.

Plancarte’s first steps in working with these children is to establish two concepts, the first being that she is not there to replace their mother. Rather than having them see her as their new mother, Plancarte prefers that they see her in an extended family role, like an aunt.

For many children in the foster care system, the removal from their home is a traumatic experience, and by creating a unique relationship that is different than the one they had with their mother, Plancarte hopes to help ease the pain of having their own mothers taken away.

The second concept, which needs to be regularly reinforced, is to let these children know that her home is their home, and her food is their food.

“Most of these kids, they don’t know where their next meal is coming from, so I make sure that they know that if they’re hungry, they can go in and make a sandwich … This is their home, and they don’t need to worry about their next meal,” Plancarte said.

Sonia Plancarte laughs as she talks about one of her 20 foster children during her Tuesday, May 3 interview. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTOS

One of the most important things, however, is that Plancarte does not refer to her foster children as foster children to others. Plancarte is mindful of the stereotypes others can apply to her children, as well as thinking of the feelings the children have. They are often self-conscious about being in the foster care system.

“Whenever anyone asks, I just say, ‘Oh yes, I’m their legal guardian,’” Plancarte said.

Plancarte feels she’s been blessed with the children she’s received, since she’s never experienced having a foster child with extreme behavioral issues. In Plancarte’s experience, her foster children have never been in more trouble than what an average teenage boy would be in.

When behavioral issues do come up, rather than focusing on punishment and consequences, Plancarte chooses to talk to and guide her children back on the right path.

More than that, however, Plancarte works with her children on coping mechanisms to help them work through their feelings, which can be overwhelming for the kids.

“I tell them if they’re feeling overwhelmed, we can go for a walk, or a drive, or anything. And I make sure they know I’m not giving up on them.” Plancarte said.

With more than 3.5 million children in foster care, according to the state of California’s Social Services Department, foster parents are desperately needed.

In order to become a foster parent, a person has to obtain a license, which requires a licensing worker to visit the home and meet with the applicant and their family members, and verifies that minimum personal, safety, and space requirements that are required by law are met.

Foster parents work with social services staff and foster agencies to decide the type of child best suited for their home, and then to make the arrangements for the children to enter the home. For more information, please visit https://www.cdss.ca.gov/inforesources/foster-care/foster-care-and-adoptive-resource/how-to-become-a-foster-parent.

Advocate Michelle Betancourt of Court Appointed Special Advocates translates for Sonia Plancarte during an interview on Tuesday, May 3. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTOS

Once a child is placed in a home, they are also assigned a CASA advocate, like Betancourt, to be the court’s eyes and ears in this child’s daily life.

CASA programs use trained, community volunteers to speak for abused and neglected children in court. Volunteers follow these children’s cases as they move through the court system, making sure children do not get lost in foster care.

The CASA volunteer researches the case, learns everything about the child’s special situation and presents findings to a court judge on the child’s best interest, making sure abused and neglected children are able to live in safe homes and helping them to have the chance to reach their full potential in life.

In that regard, Betancourt has worked with Plancarte since she began taking in foster care kids in 2010. Through that process Betancourt has gotten to know Plancarte very well and has developed a lot of respect and admiration for Plancarte.

“She is one of the best foster mothers I know,” Betancourt said.