Mother’s Day Messages, Sent with Love

HOLTVILLE — For Mother’s Day, several Imperial Valley residents wished to give a special message to not only their mothers, but all the mothers of the world. Here are a few as we celebrate the women who gave and supported life.

Susan Hawk, Holtville

“My mom is 95 years old. I appreciate her strength, her dignity, her honesty, her perseverance. She’s just an inspiration to me.” – Susan Hawk, Holtville

Cathy Samaha, Holtville

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. People moms, dog moms, cat moms, every mom. Just happy, happy Mother’s Day and love to everybody.” – Cathy Samaha, Holtville

Kimberly Schiltz, Holtville

“Mom, God blessed me when he made you my mom. Thank you for being the best mom and grandma ever!” – Kimberly Schiltz, Holtville

Jeffery Walker, Holtville

“Happy Mother’s Day. Love Jeffery” – Jeffery Walker, Holtville

David Acuna, Calexico

“I just want to tell my mom that she means the world to me. She’s the reason why I’m on this planet. I want to give thanks to my mom for bringing me to this world and for providing and being there for me when no one else would.” – David Acuna, Calexico

Alexis Baez, Imperial

“I just want to tell my mom that you may be getting old, and you may retire soon, but I still love you no matter what.” – Alexis Baez, Imperial

Efrain Lopez, Calexico

“To all the mothers, have a great Mother’s Day. I hope they’re able to take the time for themselves on this day and more often in every other day, and that it helps them to feel appreciated because they are very appreciated.” – Efrain Lopez, Calexico

Roberto Lopez, Calexico

“Well Mom, you’re the best. I don’t know what I would do without you. I love you.” – Roberto Lopez, Calexico

Kristopher Haugh, Yuma

“I love Mother’s Day because it is a special day to thank Mom for not only giving me life and cookies, but for all the opportunities she created to help me grow and learn.” – Kristopher Haugh, Yuma