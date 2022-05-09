The infielders from the Holtville High School softball team meet before the start of an inning during the Vikings’ Imperial Valley League game against Brawley Union High in Holtville on Friday, May 6. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ORIAN ANDERSON

HOLTVILLE — The Brawley Union High School softball team came into its Friday, May 6, matchup with Holtville facing a must-win situation and that’s what the Wildcats got, downing the Vikings 4-1 to keep their Imperial Valley League title hopes alive.

Even with the loss, Holtville remains atop the IVL standings with a 3-1 record, a game ahead of both Brawley Union (2-2 in IVL) and Central Union (2-2) and two games ahead of Southwest (1-3).

With two games remaining, all four teams are still alive in the race for the IVL crown. The final week of the IVL season sees Holtville travel to Central at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, while Southwest travels to Brawley at the same time. The final games of the season have the Vikings hosting Southwest at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, while Brawley travels to Central at the same time.

“We obviously didn’t play well tonight,” said Melissa Snyder, Holtville’s fifth-year head coach about the loss to Brawley. “But we just have to leave tonight in the past and Monday starts anew with two games next week.”

A victory on Friday, May 6, would have guaranteed the Vikings at least a share of the IVL title, but they weren’t able to figure out the pitching of Brawley junior Dylann Baker. The Wildcats’ hurler allowed just four hits over seven innings, with three strikeouts and no walks.

Meanwhile, Holtville junior Kalli Strahm pitched well, but didn’t get the defensive support behind her or the offense needed to pull out the win. The Vikings committed four errors behind Strahm.

“You can’t expect to win like that. She (Strahm) pitched well enough to win but not with errors behind her and not being able to hit the ball,” Snyder said. “But we’ve got to let that go and move on to next week.”

Brawley got one run in the top of the first inning and then added two in the third on a big two-RBI double from senior Caryzma Aguilar.

Holtville closed the margin to 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning when freshman Melissa Lopez singled and scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Strahm.

The Wildcats added another run in the fifth and Baker retired the side in order in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh to secure the win for Brawley.