Calexico Teachers Vote to Strike, But Action Uncertain

CALEXICO — A recent vote by members of the Associated Calexico Teachers revealed overwhelming support for a potential strike, yet the possibility of a job action taking place this school year remained uncertain.

“It’s kind of a play-it-by-ear situation,” ACT president Xavier Rodriguez said on Tuesday morning, May 10, in reference to any potential strike over drawn-out contract negotiations with the Calexico Unified School District.

The teachers’ union and the district entered into the “factfinding” phase of the negotiation process on Tuesday. The factfinding process was expected to run at least one day, and a second subsequent day if needed, Rodriguez said during a phone interview prior to the start of the process.

The results of the recent ACT membership vote were disclosed to its membership a few days in advance of factfinding, which includes the participation of representatives of both sides and a neutral party.

All told, some 389 of ACT’s 428 members, or 90.89 percent, voted to strike should the factfinding process fail to reach an agreement and the district subsequently decides to impose its last, best, and final offer.

Additionally, a second separate vote by the 400-plus members of the union determined that members were willing to potentially strike in response to the district board’s recent approval to switch the administrator of the union’s health insurance plan.

Rodriguez said some uncertainty lingers around which contract proposal the district may elect to impose if no agreement is reached through the factfinding process.

Initially, the district had announced a last, best, and final offer on Feb. 9, that would’ve provided ACT members a 20.5 percent salary schedule increase, as well as a 3 percent total off-schedule payment, as part of a contract that covers the 2017-18 through 2021-22 school years

Then, on May 3, the district announced a different proposal that offered ACT members a 25 percent salary schedule increase.

Under the latest offer, current eligible employees and recent retirees also stand to gain a one-time payment of between $10,000 to $35,000, depending on their years of service, according to information found on the Calexico Unified School District website.

When reached for comment Tuesday, CUSD public information officer Alejandra Limon said the district intended to wait until the factfinding process was complete before it released any further information about its proposals.

ACT members, which also includes counselors and psychologists, have been operating without a contract for more than two years and have not received a cost-of-living adjustment in about five years.

Despite the apparent increase in salary in the district’s latest proposal, ACT president Rodriguez characterized it as a “little deceiving.” That’s because the previous 20.5 percent salary increase proposal added up to nearly 24 percent when other concessions were factored in, resulting in a newly proposed increase of only about 1 percent, he said.

The latest proposal is also being viewed by union negotiators as morally and ethically questionable because it rescinded retroactive payment for ACT members.

The district’s previous offer covered a five-year span between the 2017-2018 and 2021-2022 school years. The latest offer includes the current school year. But the proposed 1 percent salary boost for the year pales to the 6 percent cost of living increase that is being projected, Rodriguez said.

The loss of the retroactive payment means some recently retired employees’ ending salary would be about $15,000 to $20,000 lower than if they had been given the retro pay, he said. In the absence of that retroactive payment, the employees’ retirement payments will reflect their lower ending salary.

“In a lot of different ways (the latest proposal) is actually a much more regressive offer than the previous one,” Rodriguez said. “That really, really hurts anyone that retired in the last few years or anyone who retired this year.”

The reported revocation of the retroactive pay reflects an accounting mistake that the district told ACT negotiators that it discovered after its initial Feb. 9 proposal, Rodriguez stated.

“They’re the ones who made this proposal and then said they can’t afford it,” he said. “It seems like they miscalculated how much retro payment should’ve been paid.”

Snippets of the district’s May 3 proposal can be viewed on its website. It further proposed to contribute $10,000 toward an ACT member’s single coverage premiums per plan year, or $17,000 per plan year for single plus one coverage premiums.

Additionally, ACT members would have the full cost of their premiums paid by the district for the 2022-2023 school year, only.

“The district sincerely hopes that ACT will accept the district’s proposal either before or during the factfinding process,” the district stated in a document that served to update the public about the contract negotiations on May 4.

Following the conclusion of factfinding, the neutral party appointed by the state Public Employment Relations Board will have between 10 to 30 days to issue a recommendation based on their findings, CUSD spokesperson Limon stated in an email Tuesday.

If neither the district nor the union accept the recommendation, the district has the legal discretion to impose its final offer. Should the union decide to reject that imposed final offer, it would have the legal right to strike.

Of ACT’s 451 total members, 428 cast votes, with 389 voting to strike if CUSD imposed their final offer. Of those that voted against a strike, about 9 percent said they would still support their fellow ACT members on strike, according to the strike authorization vote results the union’s executive board shared with ACT members.

A second separate vote also revealed that 86.4 percent of the 428 who voted were in favor of striking in response to the district’s pending changes to members’ health benefits plan.

Starting July 1, the joint powers authority known as the Self-Insured Schools of California will serve as the administrator of the district’s benefits plan instead of Anthem Blue Cross. The change comes as a result of a 4-1 vote the district board took in late March.

The board’s sole dissenting vote, Trustee Ciro Calderon indicated at the time that he felt it was inappropriate to vote on switching insurance providers while unresolved contract negotiations were considering insurance proposals.

The issue of health plan benefits has been a sticking point for ACT negotiators. The union had sought to have salary benefits negotiated before taking up the issue of health benefits, but the district’s proposals to date have included health plan revisions, union officials have said.

The union is in the process of filing an unfair labor practice complaint with the state Public Employment Relations Board over the district’s decision to switch health plan administrators, said ACT president Rodriguez.

“There’s a lot of documents to be filed to make our case stronger,” Rodriguez said.

The district’s act was said to have been the driving force behind an apparent teacher “sickout” that occurred on March 30.

And while ACT could legally proceed with a strike in response to that alleged unfair labor practice, Rodriguez said the matter could end up being reconciled during arbitration.