CALEXICO — California Day of the Teacher took on added significance for Associated Calexico Teachers members who awoke to news that the union had reached a tentative contract agreement with the Calexico Unified School District on Wednesday, May 11.

The membership’s update was provided by ACT negotiators at 2:20 a.m., following a day of discussion between parties that had started at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 10.

Details of the tentative agreement were not immediately available. Associated Calexico Teachers president Xavier Rodriguez said he was awaiting the opportunity to inform ACT members in person first, before speaking with the media.

“Hopefully, it will be a happy Teacher’s Day for everyone,” Rodriguez said on midday Wednesday.

The tentative agreement was facilitated by the participation of a neutral third party that both sides conferred with on Tuesday, May 10, as part of the factfinding portion of the stalled contract negotiations, Rodriguez said.

Union negotiators were in the process of preparing a presentation about the potential agreement on Wednesday to provide to ACT members. The union’s executive board was expected to convene a meeting in the coming days to allow its membership to vote on the tentative deal.

Its passage would require a simple majority of 50 percent plus one vote of the nearly 500-member union, which represents teachers, counselors, psychologists, librarians and nurses.

The tentative agreement is also expected to come before the Calexico Unified School District board for potential ratification. District officials refrained from commenting about the tentative agreement or whether it would be presented to the board for potential ratification at its regular meeting on Thursday, May 12.

If ultimately approved by both ACT and the CUSD board, the agreement would cap months of contentious negotiations that had spilled over into the public sphere, most visibly at board meetings and public demonstrations organized by ACT.

ACT members have been operating without a contract for more than two years and have not received a cost-of-living adjustment in about five years.

The agreement’s potential approval would also avert any possible strike by ACT members, who had recently voted overwhelmingly to do so if the factfinding process failed to yield any agreeable outcome.

The factfinding process involved representatives of both ACT and CUSD, as well as a neutral third party appointed by the California Public Employment Relations Board. The process allowed for both parties to submit materials that would support their respective negotiating positions.

Had factfinding failed to have produced an outcome agreeable to both parties, the district had the legal discretion to impose its last, best and final offer.

Initially, the district had announced a last, best, and final offer on Feb. 9, that would’ve provided ACT members a 20.5 percent salary schedule increase, as well as a 3 percent total off-schedule payment, as part of a contract that covers the 2017-18 through 2021-22 school years

Then, on May 3, the district announced a different proposal that offered ACT members a 25 percent salary schedule increase.

Yet, that latest offer was viewed as immoral and unethical by ACT negotiators for having rescinded the district’s previously proposed retroactive payment for ACT members, ACT president Rodriguez previously said.

The reported revocation of the retroactive pay reflects an accounting mistake that the district told ACT negotiators that it discovered after its initial Feb. 9 proposal, Rodriguez had said.

Parts of the district’s May 3 proposal can be viewed on its website. It further proposed to contribute $10,000 toward an ACT member’s single coverage premiums per plan year, or $17,000 per plan year for single plus one coverage premiums.

Additionally, ACT members would have the full cost of their premiums paid by the district for the 2022-2023 school year, only.

Any contract imposition by the district would have opened the door for the teachers’ union to reject the proposal and call a strike.

Recently, ACT members voted in favor of authorizing such a strike, as well as a potential separate strike in response to the district board’s recent approval to switch the administrator of the union’s health insurance plan.

Of ACT’s 451 total members, 428 cast votes, with 389 voting to strike if CUSD imposed their final offer. Of those that voted against a strike, about 9 percent said they would still support their fellow ACT members on strike, according to the strike authorization vote results the union’s executive board shared with ACT members.

A second separate vote also revealed that 86.4 percent of the 428 who voted were in favor of striking in response to the district’s pending changes to members’ health benefits plan.

Starting July 1, the joint powers authority known as the Self-Insured Schools of California will serve as the administrator of the district’s benefits plan instead of Anthem Blue Cross. The change comes as a result of a 4-1 vote the district board took in late March.

The union was in the process of filing an unfair labor practice complaint with the state Public Employment Relations Board over the district’s decision to switch health plan administrators, ACT president Rodriguez previously said.

And while ACT could legally proceed with a strike in response to that alleged unfair labor practice, Rodriguez said the matter could end up being reconciled during arbitration.

The district’s action was said to have been the driving force behind an apparent teacher “sickout” that occurred on March 30.