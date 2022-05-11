Calexico Teacher Uses NYC Experience to Inspire

CALEXICO — Calexico High Spanish teacher Rosa Sandigo had quite an adventure during the week leading up to Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.

First, she was whisked away on an airplane to Manhattan on Monday, May 2, to be filmed on Tuesday, May 3 for an episode honoring mothers who are teachers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

As part of the episode, she was videotaped receiving a generous gift basket from Samsung, which has sponsored the holiday-related segment for the past few years.

Calexico High ninth-grade Spanish teacher Rosa Sandigo and her son, U.S. Army Sgt. Bosco Sandigo, both appeared on a Mother’s Day special episode of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, May 3. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSA SANDIGO

Then, after previously being told that she would not be meeting her favorite late night TV talk show host, none other than Jimmy Fallon appeared from behind a dropped curtain to present Sandigo with a bouquet of flowers.

If that wasn’t enough, Fallon also presented Sandigo with a check for $25,000, courtesy of Samsung, to honor her efforts as a teacher and a mother of three.

Finally, being the educator that she is, Sandigo turned her cross-country escapade and brush with celebrity into a teachable moment upon her return to the classroom on Thursday, May 5.

“That’s what I want you guys to do, go on an adventure,” Sandigo told her second-period Spanish class.

Of course, the type of adventures that Sandigo had in mind for her students involved finishing school and pursuing a career that would lead them to fulfilling lives.

During the play-by-play recap of her visit to the Big Apple that she gave each period of her ninth-grade Spanish classes, she highlighted her reunion in New York City with a former Gila Ridge High School (Yuma, Ariz.) student of hers, Alexis Garcia.

Sandigo said she and the former student followed one another’s social media accounts. So, when Sandigo posted a clip of herself in New York City on TikTok, the former student reached out with the news that she was living in Brooklyn and wanted to reunite with Sandigo.

Garcia had attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff at a time when Sandigo’s daughter had, before relocating to New York and subsequently enrolling at New York University to obtain a master’s degree in social work. At the time of Sandigo’s visit, Garcia was working as a social worker at a charter school.

Sandigo highlighted Garcia’s academic and career pathways as a promising example of what her students could expect if they commit themselves to pursuing an education and career, and avoid being sidelined by immature matters.

“I love seeing (students) going and having adventures in life,” Sandigo said.

As a native of Nicaragua whose family fled their homeland amid the revolution in the late 1970s, Sandigo’s own past experiences would certainly qualify her as adventurer. In Nicaragua, she had attended missionary schools operated by Catholic nuns and at an early age developed a desire to serve others.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon signed a copy of his children’s book “Nana Loves You More” for Calexico High ninth-grade Spanish teacher Rosa Sandigo, who appeared on his show for a Mother’s Day special on Tuesday, May 3. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

But when her older brother chose to end his involvement with the armed campaigns of the Sandinistas, the leftist group started pressuring her family in retaliation for his perceived betrayal, prompting the family that had remained in Nicaragua to join others that had previously relocated to California.

Sandigo had just graduated from high school at the time and did her best to readjust to life in America. Her father eventually found employment in Somerton, Arizona, where her younger siblings would go on to attend and graduate from school in nearby Yuma.

Becoming a teacher was not something that Sandigo said she had always envisioned for herself. If anything, her current vocation is a testament to the profound and lasting influence of the nuns that she had studied under during her formative years.

“It’s always been about how do I serve,” Sandigo said.

Indeed, it was her commitment to being a public servant that landed her on “The Tonight Show.”

Her television appearance started with her son’s nomination of her for the Mother’s Day Surprise episode. Not long after his nomination, he received word from NBC that Sandigo was a finalist.

NBC’s response went so far as to describe her son’s nomination as a “standout submission.” A week later, on April 28, they both got word that she was selected to appear on the popular show.

“You’re coming to New York,” her son, U.S. Army Sgt. Bosco Sandigo, texted his mother to break the news before she had gotten the opportunity to view the confirmation email that NBC had sent her, too.

During the televised segment, Sgt. Sandigo spoke about why he nominated his mother, who raised him and his siblings as a single mother. Sgt. Sandigo also highlighted how his “amazing mother” obtained a master’s degree in special education and is driven to help immigrant children succeed in their adopted country to further inspire their classmates, too.

His remarks were delivered to a camera that subsequently filmed his mother read aloud a scripted message thanking Samsung for its support of teachers like her.

Calexico High ninth-grade Spanish teacher Rosa Sandigo stands in front of NBC studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, May 3 in Midtown Manhattan. Sandigo appeared on a Mother’s Day special on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” | PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSA SANDIGO

What happened next has made Sandigo a star in her own right. After being presented with a gift basket containing the latest Samsung devices, a nearby curtain to Sandigo’s left drops suddenly to reveal a flower bouquet-toting Jimmy Fallon, who similarly surprised the other two mother-teacher honorees.

To simply say that Sandigo was pleasantly surprised to unexpectedly meet Fallon would be a grave understatement. In a scene that is reminiscent of the starstruck fans that greeted The Beatles in their heyday, the camera captured Sandigo being instantly transformed into an exuberant bundle of joy.

That excitement also seemed to outshine Sandigo’s reaction to being presented a $25,000 check from Fallon on behalf of Samsung. Afterward, Fallon asked Sandigo how she felt about the gifts, to which she could only muster, “I don’t know.”

While back in her classroom days later, Sandigo still was at a loss to describe the whole experience. Nonetheless, she was able to highlight her celebrity encounter for her students throughout the day with the use of a slideshow and video clips she recorded on her phone.

Some of those pictures included scenes from Times Square, replete with Minnie and Mickey strolling by, as well as the Naked Cowboy in his trademark uniform of briefs and guitar.

There was also a picture of her standing next to a movie poster advertising “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” whose lead actor, Benedict Cumberbatch, had also appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show the day Sandigo was there.

“My thing is that whatever I experience I want my students to experience,” Sandigo said. “That’s who I am.”