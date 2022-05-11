Gathering Lithium Valley Letters No Easy Feat

CALIPATRIA — Seeking letters of support for Imperial County’s Lithium Valley economic plan hasn’t gone as smoothly for the county as the form letters provided to each city council and certain agencies would suggest.

Nowhere was that more true than in the city of Calipatria.

After much modification to the initial letter provided by the county and a whole lot of fiery rhetoric from Calipatria Mayor Pro Tem Maria Nava-Froelich, the Calipatria City Council finally approved a letter of support to key figures, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Tuesday night, May 10.

Calipatria Mayor Pro Tem Maria Nava-Froelich

The bones of the support letter are intact, but Calipatria’s version comes with major changes in the form of a laundry list of bullet points meant to ensure equitable distribution of benefits to Calipatria and Niland, and other recommendations and considerations.

“In the end, we’re unified (with the county), but I was going to make sure Calipatria and Niland get their fair share,” said Nava-Froelich on Wednesday morning, May 11.

As the state works on its budget, the county is looking to drum up support for its Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan and create a strong unified front when requesting funds from the state and federal government by providing letters of support.

Rebecca Terrazas, intergovernmental relations director for Imperial County, has been making the rounds at city council meetings and other agencies to present the Lithium Valley plan, sometimes more than once, beginning in Calipatria on April 26, where Nava-Froelich first demanded a decision on the document be tabled.

Terrazas will continue the presentations into mid-June, she said.

“I’m on the calendar for all the cities … but I am just one person,” Terrazas said.

With Calipatria and Niland being nearest to where the lithium extraction will take place and most impacted by the development, Nava-Froelich said she wanted more time to review the letter and requested information on how the county will support Calipatria through the development process.

Rather than wait for the county to respond with a new letter, Nava-Froelich said the city of Calipatria drafted its own letter of support, which includes a formal request to form the “Lithium Valley Disadvantaged Communities Economic Development Plan” to outline exactly how the county, state, and federal government would benefit the Calipatria/Niland area.

“I said ‘I’m going to recommend we hold it back not give a support letter until we have leverage on our community benefits for the Northend’… we have shovel-ready projects ready to go (that could be paid for through lithium benefits),” Nava-Froelich said during an interview on Monday, May 9.

A few hours after speaking with this newspaper, Nava-Froelich and various other Northend officials had a conference call with a representative from the Governor’s Office, a meeting arranged by Comite Civico del Valle, whose executive director, Luis Olmedo, sits on the statewide Lithium Valley Commission.

Rebecca Terrazas, intergovernmental relations director for Imperial County, presents the Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan during the Monday, May 9 Holtville City Council meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Nava-Froelich said she was joined on the call by Calipatria City Manager Rom Medina, Brawley City Manager Tyler Salcido, Calipatria Unified School District board President Raul Navarro, and Olmedo.

The call helped build the final letter passed on Tuesday night and also was a chance for Calipatria officials to let the state know that the Northend was not fighting the county but trying to ensure that the residents who stand to be impacted the most are part of the conversation.

She said requests were made to create an independent commission to oversee the economic benefits from lithium, but she was told there was not enough time for changes like that if the county’s plan was to make the legislative and budget cycle.

Nava-Froelich indicated that she was told oversight was built in to the county plan.

Another area of specificity that arose from the call was Calipatria deciding to support San Diego State University as the four-year institution recommended as an educational center for lithium.

The final letter passed on May 10 added several additional points and clarified others. The original draft had more than a dozen points already, including calls for a creation of the disadvantaged communities plan.

The disadvantaged communities plan would include goals for the minimum level of investment in the Calipatria/Niland area, such as direct investment toward the most immediately impacted disadvantaged communities and households within community of Calipatria and Niland; maximizing economic, environmental, and public health benefits to the Calipatria and Niland communities, particularly from the Salton Sea receding shoreline; and funding for the Calipatria and Niland Impact Severance Tax for the immediate impacts on infrastructure, job training, community enhancements, and environmental mitigation.

Calipatria’s plan would also see the development of infrastructure funding for Highway 111 improvements, local street improvements, acquisition of the water system, sewer, public safety, and services for the communities of Calipatria and Niland; educational funding assistance to locally impacted Calipatria Unified School District, Imperial Valley College, and funding assistance for a higher institution of learning specializing in minerals and green energy curriculum and degrees; funding for increased and improved medical services to local hospitals; and immediate funding for Calipatria State Prison wastewater collection system improvements.

A big ask is that lithium revenue assist in buying out the Northend’s water purveyor, Golden State Water Co., Nava-Froelich said on May 9, stating that the high water rates were hurting the residents and the city itself. Golden State was not mentioned by name in the draft letter.

A pair of listening sessions conducted in Calipatria and Niland on Saturday, May 7 by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, are not directly linked to the support letter issue and the concerns raised, but lithium was very much one of the topics of concern discussed.

“Both the Niland and Calipatria community meetings were extremely productive. One of the topics that came up was lithium deployment and the importance of prioritizing community engagement,” stated Garcia in an email on May 10.

The listening sessions were requested by Brawley City Council member Raul Castro. Castro and Nava-Froelich, as well as two others, are all running against each for the Division 3 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, Imperial County District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley attended the April 26 meeting of the Calipatria council. In a conversation on May 9, he responded to Nava-Froelich and her call for equity for the Northend.

“I have had Calipatria in my mind every step of the way when we developed the LVIEP … I will support any letter they choose to send,” Kelley said.

So far, in addition to Calipatria, the Salton Sea Authority, Imperial County Transportation Commission, the city of Brawley, the city of Westmorland, and the city of Holtville have all adopted the letter of support.

Calipatria, however, was not the only entity to request changes to the document.

Imperial County Transportation Commission had several environmental concerns. Those were not immediately available by publication.

Brawley also requested some minor changes, according to Nava-Froelich.

She added that a trio of community-based organizations that serve the Niland area also planned to submit letters, doing so unsolicited by the county.

After Terrazas presented the letter to the Holtville City Council on April 25, Holtville council member Mike Goodsell requested that the county remove the word “mining” and replace it with the word “extraction,” as it is more accurate to the process and has a more positive connotation.

Holtville City Council listens to a presentation on Imperial County’s Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan by Rebecca Terrazas, the county’s intergovernmental relations director, during the Monday, May 9 Holtville City Council meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Terrazas returned to Holtville City Council on Monday, May 9, with the changes Goodsell requested in hand. After Terrazas presentation was complete, the Holtville City Council voted unanimously to adopt the letter of support.

With at least three more cities and presentations scheduled into mid-June, the county is working to unify the entire Valley as a single voice. The Calexico City Council is scheduled to have the letter on its agenda and see Terrazas’ presentation on June 15.

Regarding Calipatria’s concerns, Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña said on Tuesday:

“I will not be signing any letter till all of Imperial County, including Calipatria, is represented equitably.”