Holtville Council Declares May as Poppy Month

HOLTVILLE — The city of Holtville declared May as Poppy Month in recognition of National Poppy Day on May 28 during its Monday, May 9 meeting.

The proclamation was made on behalf of the Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138, which is in the midst of its annual red poppy drive.

The American Legion auxiliary distributes red poppies, made from crepe paper, to the community in exchange for a small donation.

The red poppy has been designated as a symbol of the sacrifice of lives in all wars. The American Legion auxiliary has pledged to remind. Americans annually of this debt through the distribution of the memorial flower.

The auxiliary will be hosting additional poppy drives on Friday, May 13 at the Donut Avenue, post office and the Rotary Club in Holtville.