HOLTVILLE — Ifeoma Okere Chinedu, a Nigerian national who immigrated to the United States to become a nurse for the betterment of her family, had her journey made a little easier with the help of a $700 scholarship.

Chinedu, a nursing student cross enrolled at Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus seeking a bachelor’s degree, was one of several recipients of scholarships from the Holtville Women’s Club recently.

Ifeoma Okere Chinedu, a Nigerian national who immigrated to the United States to become a nurse so she could take better care of her children, accepts a $700 scholarship during the Holtville Women’s Club annual Awards Luncheon to Honor Excellence in Education on May 4. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I really wanted to get the best medical care I could for my children … I hope by becoming a nurse I can better help them,” Chinedu said after receiving the award during the Holtville Women’s Club annual Awards Luncheon to Honor Excellence in Education on May 4.

Wanting to gain access to the medical support her children needed, Chinedu came to the states in 2017. Her career choice was not as simple as needing employment but was also a direct effort on her part to better support to her children, one of whom has congenital rubella syndrome and another with autism and epilepsy.

Chinedu found her way to Imperial Valley College, registering in the spring of 2020, and graduating with an associate’s degree in general science by July 2021, with a 4.0 grade-point average. Chinedu began IVC’s Nursing Program this spring, while also being cross enrolled at SDSU-IV.

She was awarded first place in the club’s nursing scholarship, with a second-place nursing scholarship of $400 going to Ocotillo resident Jessica McAlexander, who was unable to attend the luncheon.

Along with the nursing scholarship, the Women’s Club presented its Education for Life Scholarship, which is aimed to help high school students get started in their academic career. First place went to 18-year-old Holtville High School senior Donovan Carl Johnston, who received $700 to begin his new academic career at Northwestern College in Iowa.

Holtville High School senior Orian Anderson, 18, thanks the Holtville Women’s Club after being awarded a $400 scholarship during the Holtville Women’s Club annual Awards Luncheon to Honor Excellence in Education on May 4. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Second place went to 18-year-old Holtville High School senior Orian J. Anderson, who was awarded $400. Anderson plans to attend IVC in the fall, where she will study kinesiology/exercise science with an emphasis on teaching and educating.

“One day I hope to come back to teach (physical education) at Holtville High School,” Anderson said after receiving her award.

Rubber Duckies Are Off to the Race

On Saturday May 7, the Holtville Women’s Club hosted its largest fundraiser, the biannual rubber duckie race, raising $7,950 for the club by racing rubber ducks on the water feature which wraps around the Bornt residence just outside of Holtville.

The club sold 159 ducks for $100 each, which were then “raced” for prizes. The money raised from selling of the rubber ducks, $15,900 in total, was divided with $7,950 going directly to the Women’s Club, and rest being turned into cash prizes for winners.

“We’ve used the money before to work on projects, like the last time we did the (rubber duckie) race we redid the kitchen at the club … this year we are going to use it to refill our coffers after two years of not fundraising,” said Deborah Thornburg, first vice president of the club, during the race.

Just a short way from the small waterfall at the head of the water feature, Holtville City Council member Richard Layton tossed the rubber ducks into water, which floated lazily down to a cement bridge which served as the finish line.

Holtville High School senior Donovan Carl Johnston, 18, speaks about attending Northwestern College in Iowa this coming fall after receiving a $700 scholarship during the Holtville Women’s Club annual Awards Luncheon to Honor Excellence in Education on May 4. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

While the names of the winners were withheld due to privacy concerns, the first duck to cross the finish line was No. 142, which was awarded $5,000, and second place went to No. 91, which received $1,000, with additional prizes being awarded every 40th duck.

“It was shorter than previous years, but was a nice little event,” Delu Plourd said after the race had ended.

Holtville Women’s Club was founded in 1908, the same year the city of Holtville was incorporated, and the club has operated continuously since its founding. In the late ’50s or early ’60s the Women’s Club see one major adjustment, the building of the permanent clubhouse which the club calls home to this day.

Being the only Women’s Club in Imperial County that is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the Holtville Women’s Club has more than 70 members from throughout the county, some coming from as far away as Jacumba to attend. Men have also been included over the years.

“You’re looking at people who’ve lived here all their lives … we have connections to this community, and we’re proud of Holtville, and so we do our best to keep it a nice place to live,” Thornburg said.